These 6 Sandwich Chains Are Losing Customers Fast

Americans really love their sub sandwiches, and for the longest time Subway was unchallenged as the market leader—but these days customers are demanding more. Better quality, variety, and value for money are just some of the factors impacting sandwich chains, especially as customers are sending less on fast food and fast casual food. While chains such as Jersey Mike's are expanding, others are downsizing if not closing down completely. Here are six sandwich chains struggling to keep customers returning.

Blimpie's

Blimpie's still exists, but as a shadow of its former self with as few as 200 locations according to some estimates. Bad management and overexpansion seem to be key factors in the decline. "I used to go to Blimpie when I was younger back in the 90s in Illinois," one Redditor said. "I live in a Pittsburgh suburb now and not any round here. Then last year I went to one in Detroit while going to a concert and that might've been my first time in almost 30 years."

Quiznos

Quiznos was once a strong rival for Subway, but as of November 2024 has fewer than 200 locations in the United States after years of mismanagement. "Can confirm as a former owner. Horribly run franchise who just didn't care about franchisees. The list is literally too long to go over all the issues with it. It was probably the darkest period of my life owning one," one Redditor said.

Au Bon Pain

Au Bon Pain had over 300 locations at its height, but sold its holdings in 1999 to focus on newly-created Panera. Panera then bought Au Bon Pain in 2017 and the chain has been in decline ever since, with around 40 locations left in the U.S., mostly in airports. "The one at Dulles sold me a spinach and cheese pastry just this morning," one Redditor said.

Così

Fast-casual sandwich chain Così could now have just 15 restaurants left in the U.S., according to Restaurant Business, after years of decline. The chain never regained the glory of its 90s heyday, and is now focusing on catering. "The bread was so good… there was a location in my hometown in Westchester that was really close to my parents' house and I went allllll the time in high school. I just checked and it's now a Chipotle 🙁 ," one Redditor said.

Jerry's Subs & Pizzas

Beloved sandwich chain Jerry's Subs & Pizzas was once a staple in Maryland and Virginia, with 130 locations in operation. By 2015 the brand was struggling to survive, and there are currently just three locations still open, as of July 2024. "You can visit Jerrey's Subs And Pizza in Burtonsville. It's run by a really nice guy who is carrying on the tradition. Please visit and keep him in business. Jerry's to me is their pretty good cheesesteaks," one Redditor said.

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches launched in 2003 and opened 100 locations within five years, with 430 outlets by mid-2018. Factors such as the pandemic lockdowns really took their toll on the company, which is still hopeful about the future. "Which Wich was so good. As far as hot sandwiches, it was the best chain of all time," one Redditor said.