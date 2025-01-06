11 Most Protein-Packed Fast-Food Sandwiches You Can Order
When we think of fast food, most of us think of enormous calorie-laden burgers and greasy fries. But fast food doesn't have to derail your health goals. Many fast-food chains now offer high-protein sandwiches that can satisfy your cravings while supporting a balanced diet.
Protein is essential for keeping you full and supporting muscle maintenance and growth. Opting for high-protein fast-food sandwiches over unhealthier orders can satisfy your fast-food cravings and fuel your body simultaneously.
However, not all high-protein options are created equal. With some guidance, you can find sandwiches that pack plenty of protein without unnecessary calories, fat, or sodium. That's why we turned to registered dietitian Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD, for her expert recommendations on fast-food sandwiches that are both protein-rich and relatively healthy.
Here are some of the best dietitian-recommended high-protein fast-food sandwiches to consider.
11 High-Protein Fast-Food Sandwiches
Subway 6" Grilled Chicken Sandwich (27 grams)
Calories: 290
Fat: 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 580 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 27 g
If you head to Subway, Sabat recommends trying their classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich. "On a 6-inch roll, this sandwich gives you the highest amount of protein out of the other sandwiches at 27 grams for just 290 calories, as well as the lowest amount of fat at 4 grams and saturated fat at just 1 gram," says Sabat. "Adding loads of vegetables can pack in some good antioxidants and fiber, and [adding] avocado instead of mayo will add healthy fat, making this a good high-protein choice for a quick grab."
Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich (23 grams)
Calories: 360
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 970 mg
Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 23 g
Arby's is known for its roast beef, but the specific roast beef option you choose can make all of the difference in the nutritional value of that meal. For instance, a Half Pound Beef N' Cheddar is 740 calories and comes with a whopping 2,530 milligrams of sodium and 39 grams of fat. Instead, you can order their Classic Roast Beef as a healthier option that still gives you a protein boost.
"The Classic Roast Beef gives you 23 grams of protein for just 360 calories, 14 grams of fat, and 5 grams of saturated fat, making this the best choice at Arby's," says Sabat. "Be sure to choose the fat-free Arby's Sauce and skip the heavier options," she adds.
Subway 6" Steak Sandwich (26 grams)
Calories: 360
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 1,040 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 26 g
Even though one of Sabat's rules of thumb is to stick to learner protein options, sometimes you're just craving red meat. In these cases, it's good to know of your healthier steak options so you don't have to turn to something with a day's worth of saturated fat. If you're at Subway, Sabat suggests the Steak & Cheese sub.
"This sandwich on a 6-inch roll gives you another great choice for high-protein, healthier options at Subway," she says. "The Steak Sandwich provides 26 grams of protein with just 10 grams of fat, 5 of which are saturated." She also recommends adding "loads of healthy vegetables for antioxidants and fiber, and choosing healthy condiments like avocado or mustard."
Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap (27 grams)
Calories: 420
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 1,1170 mg
Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 27 g
Many of Wendy's burgers and sandwiches are over 1,000 calories, so even though they provide substantial protein, it may not be worth the calorie cost. However, Wendy's rolled out a new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap last year, and with this wrap you can get almost 30 grams of protein for a much lower calorie count.
"This wrap will be your healthiest choice for a high-protein meal at Wendy's," says Sabat. "For 470 calories, you get 27 grams of protein with 16 grams of fat and 5 grams of saturated fat, making it far better than any other of the fried choices on the menu."
If you'd like, you can even "lower the fat and calorie content of this meal by asking them to skip the cheese and ranch dressing."
Panera Tuna Salad Sandwich (24 grams)
Calories: 550
Fat: 29 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 1,060 mg
Carbs: 50 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 24 g
Panera is definitely one of the healthier fast-food restaurants you can choose, but many of its sandwiches are still extremely high in calories and fat. For a lower-calorie option that still provides over 20 grams of lean protein, try their Tuna Salad Sandwich.
"The Panera Bread Tuna Sandwich is a good choice for a high-protein meal because it contains a substantial amount of protein from the tuna salad, which is made with tuna and mayonnaise," says Sabat. "Additionally, the sandwich provides 4 grams of fiber from whole wheat bread and vegetables like tomatoes and lettuce, promoting satiety and digestive health. With its balanced protein, carbohydrates, and fats, this sandwich offers a satisfying and nutritious option for fueling your day while supporting muscle maintenance and overall wellness."
Quiznos Turkey Ranch Swiss (20 grams)
Calories: 340
Fat: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 980 mg
Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 20 g
Many of Quiznos' sandwiches can be on the heavier end regarding calories, but the beauty of this fast-food sandwich chain is that you can opt for a 4-inch size of any sandwich, which allows you to try your favorite flavors while sticking to your health goals. For a high-protein option, we recommend their 4-inch Turkey Ranch Swiss Sub.
"The 4-inch Turkey Ranch Swiss Sub at Quiznos is a great high-protein choice because it offers a substantial amount of protein (20 grams) from the oven-roasted turkey breast and melted Swiss cheese, and with the addition of fresh vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, along with creamy ranch dressing, it provides a satisfying balance of flavors and textures while still being relatively low in calories and containing a moderate amount of fiber," says Sabat. "This makes it an excellent option for those looking to increase protein intake while enjoying a flavorful and filling meal at Quiznos."
Panera 1/2 Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich (21 grams)
Calories: 390
Fat: 22 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 1,030 mg
Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 21 g
If tuna isn't your thing, you can opt for this Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich from Panera on a couple of fluffy slices of country rustic sourdough.
"The Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich is just 390 calories for a full sandwich, but it has 21 grams of protein for 22 grams of fat and 7 grams of saturated fat," says Sabat. "Sourdough bread is also a healthier choice due to its fermented nature, and it tends to be easier to digest and an overall better choice for feeding healthy gut bacteria."
Arby's Roast Beef Gyro (24 grams)
Calories: 540
Fat: 29 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 1,300 mg
Carbs: 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 24 g
Arby's is the place to be for roast beef sandwiches. And even though we recommend choosing lean proteins like chicken, fish, or turkey first, you can still find some lighter beef options if you know where to look. We mentioned their Classic Roast Beef Sandwich, but if you want something with some lettuce, tomato, and sauce, we recommend the Roast Beef Gyro—which is still lighter than many of the other menu items at this fast-food chain.
"The Arby's Roast Beef Gyro is a healthy high-protein choice due to its balanced combination of lean roast beef and creamy tzatziki sauce, providing a substantial 24 grams of protein," says Sabat. "The addition of lettuce, onions, and tomatoes offers essential vitamins and minerals, while the warm pita provides a source of carbohydrates for energy. Although it contains 540 calories, the protein and fiber content contribute to satiety, making it a satisfying and nutritious option for a meal at Arby's."
Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich (28 grams)
Calories: 390
Fat: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 770 mg
Carbs: 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 28 g
For those who want a grilled chicken sandwich that actually tastes good, Chick-fil-A is the place to be.
"The Grilled Chicken Sandwich gives you 38 grams of lean protein with just 12 grams of fat, 2 grams of saturated fat, and 390 calories, making this the healthiest high-protein option on the menu," says Sabat. To make it the healthiest it can be, she says to "Skip the high-fat sauces altogether, but if you're craving sauce choose the Zesty Buffalo Sauce for just 25 extra calories."
Starbucks Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich (17 grams)
Calories: 230
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 560 mg
Carbs: 28 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 17 g
The Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich from Starbucks isn't the highest-protein menu item, but it's low-calorie, low-fat, and gets its protein from lean protein sources–making it a healthy choice to start your day when you're on the go.
"The Starbucks Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich is a great high-protein choice because it provides a significant amount of protein (17 grams) while being relatively low in calories and fat," says Sabat. "With lean turkey bacon, egg whites, and cheddar cheese on a whole-grain English muffin, it offers a balanced combination of protein, carbohydrates, and fats, making it a satisfying and convenient option for a nutritious on-the-go meal that supports muscle maintenance and keeps you feeling full longer."
Einstein Garden Avocado Egg Sandwich (18 grams)
Calories: 500
Fat: 19 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 840 mg
Carbs: 64 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 18 g
When you head to Einstein Bros it can be temping to just grab a bagel and cream cheese, but this breakfast won't fill you up. For a satiating, higher-protein option, we recommend the Garden Avocado Egg Sandwich.
"The Garden Avocado Egg Sandwich at Einstein Bros. Bagels is a fantastic high-protein choice due to its rich combination of ingredients," says Sabat. "With cage-free eggs and smashed avocado providing a hearty dose of protein, along with the added fiber from spinach and tomato, this sandwich offers a satisfying and nutritious option for any mealtime."
She also notes that "the Everything Bagel adds texture and flavor while contributing to the overall fiber content, making it a filling choice that supports satiety and provides sustained energy throughout the day."
How to Order Healthy, High-Protein Fast-Food Sandwiches
According to Sabat, when you're looking for a healthier high-protein sandwich at your favorite fast-food joint, you can consider the following factors:
- Aim for 20+ grams of protein: Experts recommend getting at least 20-25 grams of protein in your sandwich. The amount of protein you should aim for daily changes from person to person, but the general guidelines are 50-175 grams. That's a large range, but if you aim for somewhere near the middle at around 100 grams, then getting 25-30 grams of protein per meal (plus snacks) gets you to where you need to be.
- Try for whole grains: Order sandwiches made with whole-grain bread or wraps instead of refined grains to increase fiber and nutrient intake.
- Rely on lean protein sources: Choose sandwiches with lean protein sources like grilled chicken, turkey, fish, or plant-based options like tofu or black bean patties.
- Add fresh vegetables: For added nutrients and fiber, look for sandwiches with fresh vegetables, such as lettuce, tomatoes, onions, or bell peppers.
- Limit added sugar and sodium: Watch out for added sugars and excessive sodium in condiments or sauces.
- Focus on smaller portions: Pay attention to portions and consider sharing a larger sandwich or ordering a smaller size.
