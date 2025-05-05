7 Seafood Chains That Serve the Best Crab Cakes

Crab cakes are one of those menu items that just feel celebratory—done well, they are delicious, decadent, and practically a meal in themselves. Not all restaurants know how to get these delightful little bites right, but others are so good, they even ship their crab cakes across the country. So which seafood restaurants offer the best crab cakes, according to customers? Here are seven chains that have turned making crab cakes into an art.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen serves a delicious Oven-Baked Crab Cake made with jumbo lump crab and lemon caper butter. "It's consistent and delicious. I'm a chef for a fine dining place in Houston and my wife and I go there once a month. The crab cake they do is delicious. And 97% all crab meat. No filler," one Redditor shared.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods signature crab cake is made with lump crab, mustard sauce, greens, corn, onions, tomatoes, and Dijon vinaigrette. The chain even sells the crab cakes in stores, and customers are obsessed. "Some of the best crab cakes I have ever had! The crab is large and fresh every time I order!" one customer said.

McCormick & Schmick

McCormick & Schmick offers a Lump Crab Cake served with sweet corn, avocado, and heirloom tomatoes. "We take pride in sourcing the freshest ingredients from local purveyors such as the pristine waters of the Pacific Northwest and the verdant fields of the surrounding countryside," the company says. "Our seafood is sourced directly from nearby fisheries, allowing us to deliver a taste of the ocean at its peak flavor."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joe's Crab Shack

Joe's Crab Shack offers crab cakes made with lump crab meat, tomato and cucumber salad, asparagus, and lemon butter. "Great food and service. Location is great by the bay in San Diego and right next to the Shell for concerts! Crab and Shrimp were great," one guest commented on Tripadvisor.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Eddie V's Prime Seafood has a panko-crusted Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, finished with a creamy remoulade sauce made in-house. "Crispy on the outside, packed with tender, flavorful crab on the inside. I've had my share of crab cakes in Maryland, and these were legit," one Yelp reviewer said.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Technically Jimmy's Famous Seafood is not a chain restaurant—there is just one, and it's in Baltimore. The Maryland crab cakes at Jimmy's are so good they ship them nationwide. "Since 1974, Jimmy's Famous Seafood has been recognized as the premier restaurant of the Maryland Crab Cake. We use the finest ingredients from our family recipe, handed down from generation to generation. We are proud to ship our Classic Maryland Crab Cake Recipe across all 50 states," the restaurant says.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has house-made lump crab cakes served with a red remoulade sauce. The menu item is so good, people try to find out how to make it at home. "I would love to know the recipe but more so the brand of crab that they used. The crab was something I never tasted before it was so good," one Redditor said.