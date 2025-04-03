7 Sprite Flavors Ranked by How Much Shoppers Love Them

Sprite is a hugely popular brand both in the United States and around the world, and has several different flavors available—but which is the best? I analyzed comments on social media and some Reddit threads, including ones in r/soda, to see which Sprite flavors soda fans love best, taking into account factors such as enthusiasm, strong emotive language, how frequently they were mentioned, and overall devotion to the flavor. The result was a trip down memory lane, as many of these beloved flavors are limited-edition sodas that are still fondly remembered by Sprite aficionados. Here are the 7 best Sprite flavors, ranked from least to best based on just how much shoppers rave about them.

Sprite Ice

Sprite Ice was one of the more unique flavors in the Sprite portfolio and quite popular with fans who appreciated the tingly, cold sensation the now-permanent drink causes. That taste was created by menthol, and some shoppers appreciated the drink. "Sprite Ice was amazing!" one fan raved. "Imagine McDonald's Sprite with mint💀," another said.

Sprite Cherry Lime

Sprite Cherry Lime is popular but fans are not as enthusiastic about it as they are some of the other flavors—it isn't mentioned as much, and when it is, the language is a lot more muted than for the other drinks. "Cherry Lime 👌," one shopper commented. "Cherry and original remix," another agreed.

Sprite Lymonade

This lemon-lime/lemonade mix comes in at number 5, and is very hard to find. "Lymonade Legacy is amazing. It's getting harder to find :(." one Redditor said. "I gotta find at least 1 to try!" another responded. "It's ok, but I prefer Lymonade tbh," one person said about the Tropical flavor. "It disappeared in my area, I love it, hoping it isn't discontinued," one worried fan commented.

Sprite Tropical Mix

The Sprite Tropical mix (reboot) was brought back due to customer demand, and it's a firm favorite amongst Sprite fans. "This is my favorite as well. It's a relaunch of Sprite Tropical Remix from the 2000's, which I remember fondly. The original Sprite Cranberry is a close second," another said. "I've been missing McDonalds Tropical sprite for so long as as soon as I saw this in a gas station I cried," another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Sprite lovers still fondly remember the limited-edition Winter Spiced Cranberry flavor. "As an Australian I wish we had different Sprites, the only one I've had that not original was the Winter Spiced Cranberry from their Christmas release few years back🔥🔥," one fan shared. "I love Sprite Cranberry. Winter Spice fills the void but I miss the og," another said.

Sprite Cranberry

Coming in strong at number 2 is Sprite Cranberry, a big hit with soda fans—although some say it can be hard to find in stores. "Alright so, this is very controversial, but my favorite is Sprite Cranberry," one Redditor said. "I've heard so far that's a popular favorite, I gotta order some online," another responded.

Original Sprite Remix (Berryclear, Aruba Jam, and Tropical)

Fans are still waxing lyrical about the Original Sprite Remix flavors in Berryclear, Aruba Jam, and Tropical, making them the most popular flavors ever according to social media posts. The discontinued flavor line is still one of the most popular ever, based strongly on the nostalgia factor.