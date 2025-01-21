Sprite's "Amazing" New Flavor Is Coming Soon and Fans Are Rushing to Walmart

Fans of Sprite Chill have a special treat coming in 2025—the launch of the new Sprite Chill Strawberry Kiwi. According to Tyler Bowers of the teamsupernovafb Instagram account, the new soda should launch in just a few months. "Sprite Chill Strawberry Kiwi is a new take on the Lemon-Lime soda with the chilling effect of Sprite Chill, this time with Strawberry and Kiwi flavors! This will be available EXCLUSIVELY at Walmart starting in March. At this time I am unsure if it is limited time or permanent," they captioned a post about the new flavor. "It is available in bottles and cans and there will not be a Zero! Are you going to try this one? I am very curious and also excited to see Sprite Chill seemingly becoming a line of products rather than just one."

Followers of the account were thrilled with the news, with one commenting "this seems amazing". Another pointed out how good the original is compared to regular Sprite. "Personally, I stocked up on Sprite Chill when it came out. To me, it didn't go flat as quick as regular Sprite. I'm curious as to how good this new flavor will taste!" "Ooooooo, I'm all for strawberry kiwi trending again," one commenter said. "Last minute drops like this are the most exciting leaks tbh," agreed another.

Despite overwhelming excitement about the new Chill flavor, some Sprite fans expressed disappointment about not having a zero-sugar option. "*cries in zero sugar*," one disappointed Instagrammer said. "No zero🥲 I guess I'll try a bottle but I won't get any 12 packs," said another. Despite the lack of diet options, the general consensus is the new Strawberry Kiwi flavor will be delicious. "Okay, now this is something I'll need to stock up on!" one commenter gushed. "I can't wait to try this," another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

26 Healthy Soda Alternatives Dietitians Love

Sprite calls the original Sprite Chill the "coldest in the game". Each can has 140 calories and 38g of added sugar. "Just when you thought Sprite couldn't get any colder, this groundbreaking flavor is here to push the boundaries of refreshment in ways you've never tasted before," the company says. "Thanks to a special cooling innovation, this Sprite has a cold that runs deep—in every sip, a sensorial experience that defies all expectations and helps keep you refreshed. It's an invigorating burst of crispness paired with a unique blend of citrusy and cherry flavors that'll leave you shook—and coming back for more."

Soda fans love the Chill so much they want it available forever. "They should just discontinue regular Sprite and chill just be Sprite now. It's so much better," one Redditor said. "I legit think Sprite Chill is better than the original," another agreed.