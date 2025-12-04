Starbucks Just Revealed Its New Winter Menu for 2026

Starbucks just unveiled its 2026 winter lineup with returning favorites and major new drinks.

Starbucks fans will have plenty to celebrate this month with the return of fan-favorite seasonal drinks, plus a brand new winter menu launching on January 6 2026. The chain is also teaming up with iconic lifestyle brand Roller Rabbit for a gorgeous new merchandise capsule collection (Coffeehouse Bonanza, Lovely Monkey, and Monkey Mas), available while supplies last.

“‘Cozy’ is a word that applies to both Roller Rabbit and Starbucks,” says Kap Pitarys, director of U.S. merchandise for Starbucks. “Together, we are giving customers a new way to experience both brands. We hope that customers are as obsessed with this merchandise as we are.” Here’s what fans can expect to see at Starbucks soon.

Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte

Starbucks customers can enjoy an Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte starting December 2. “It’s literally my favorite drink 😭 I’m sad they only have it for a limited time,” one fan said of the Chestnut Praline. “The only time I go to Starbucks is when they have chestnut praline latte! They better bring it!!” another said.

Eggnog Cream Cold Foam

Starbucks fans can now enjoy the Eggnog Cream Cold Foam. “We heard the call for eggnog loud and clear, that’s what sparked the journey,” said Erik Gomez, who works on Starbucks beverage development team. “Our mission was to bring back that nostalgic, creamy indulgence that feels like a hug in a cup – rich, velvety, and unmistakably festive.”

Caramel Protein Drinks

Starbucks is launching new Caramel Protein Drinks on January 6. This winter brings the debut of the new Caramel Protein Matcha and Caramel Protein Latte. Customers can also choose a new sugar-free caramel syrup, which will join Starbucks lineup of flavors available all year long,” the brand says.

Fan-Favorite Pistachio Returns

Starbucks fans are thrilled to hear the fan-Favorite Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew are back for winter, joined by the new Pistachio Cortado. “I had one early this morning and it was delicious! Maybe one of the best pistachio lattes I’ve ever had from Starbucks,” one fan said when the drink was available last year. “It was the perfect balance of sweet, coffee, and just a hint of nuttiness. I order them all the time and was surprised at how extra yummy it was.”

New Iced Dubai Drinks

Starbucks is leaning into the Dubai chocolate craze with the launch of the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha. Starbucks fans have been making their own off-menu versions of this drink. “Mainly, you taste the chocolate cold foam with a mixture of matcha. I do not add any classic in mine as I hate very sweet drinks as well. I just do 4 pumps of pistachio sauce and cold foam,” one Redditor said.

Truffle, Mushroom & Brie Egg Bites

Starbucks is adding a new Egg Bite to the lineup: Truffle, Mushroom & Brie Egg Bites will join Starbucks breakfast lineup for a limited time from January 6. "I usually feel a little too gross to eat much in the morning, but I'll get even sicker if I don't eat at all. Egg white egg bites in an oatmeal bowl, cut up and tossed in a little butter and sriracha ✨," one fan recommended.

Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich

Starbucks’ Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich is part of Starbucks year-round menu, but will get a little twist in January. The sandwich will feature a new Cherrywood-smoked turkey bacon and a more flavorful sharp white cheddar.