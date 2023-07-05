Subway Is Finally Bringing A Highly Anticipated Addition To Restaurants Across the Country

For the past two years, Subway has been trying hard to freshen up its stale image—promising a better menu and major improvements to its notoriously questionable ingredients. And today, the sandwich chain is finally delivering on one of its biggest claims by officially announcing the debut of freshly sliced meats in its U.S. locations.

Yes, this means there will no longer be any pre-sliced meats sitting between your Subway bread.

The sandwich chain's upgrade to freshly sliced meats is its "most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich," Trevor Haynes, the President of North America at Subway, said in a press release this morning. "We can't wait for America to taste the difference and see how far we have come on our journey."

The change was made possible by the company's push to get deli slicers in 20,000 locations across the country (a move two years in the making that included gifting $80 million worth of deli slicers to its franchisees). Now, Subway can hold its stake amidst competitors like Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's, which already slice meat for their sandwiches in-store.

RELATED: 7 Sandwich Chains That Hand-Slice Meat for Every Order

Freshly Sliced Meats Mean New Menu Items

To celebrate, Subway also announced today that it is adding four new items to its Subway Series menu. The new category, called Deli Heroes, is putting its new freshly sliced deli meats front and center in the following subs:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Titan Turkey (#15): Featuring 33% more meat than a traditional sub, this sandwich features freshly sliced turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise on Artisan Italian bread. Grand Slam Ham (#99): Also featuring 33% more meat than normal, this item has freshly sliced ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise on Artisan Italian bread. Garlic Roast Beef (#17): This order features freshly sliced roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and Roasted Garlic Aioli on Artisan Italian bread. The Beast (#30): In a truly massive sandwich featuring a half-pound of meat (hey, we're not saying it's healthy), this order features freshly sliced pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP Vinaigrette on Artisan Italian bread.

It's important to note that Subway did not disclose the nutritional info of these new menu additions, so order accordingly.

RELATED: 9 Healthiest Subway Sandwiches to Order, According to Dietitians

Plus, a Subway Freebie Sub Deal

While Subway employees may not be happy about having to slice all of these meats by hand, the company is really hoping customers will be. To entice you to try one of these new Deli Heroes sandwiches, Subway is offering up a new freebie deal: On Tuesday, July 11, between 10 a.m. and noon local time, participating locations are offering up a free six-inch Deli Heroes sub to the first 50 customers who ask for one (limit one per person).

Considering that Subway is already the most profitable sandwich brand in the world, it will be interesting to see how these new deli slicers and menu additions add to the chain's reputation and sales. For more on the company's upcoming plans, check out the 5 Big Changes You'll See at Subway This Year.