9 Super Bowl LIX Food Ads Ranked From Worst to Best

The Super Bowl is as much about the commercials as it is about the game, and this year's food ads brought plenty of buzz—but not all of it was good. From nostalgic reunions to over-the-top antics, the ads ranged from hilarious to downright cringeworthy. Whether they made us laugh or left us scratching our heads, these commercials were the talk of the night. We've ranked them from worst to best, so you can see which brands scored a touchdown and which ones fumbled the ball. Here are the best and worst food commercials from Super Bowl LIX.

Hershey's Misses the Mark

Play

Hershey's attempt to promote their new Chocolate Lava Big Cup was more grating than sweet. The ad, filled with loud shouting and forced humor, felt like it was trying too hard to be funny—and failed. Instead of leaving us craving chocolate, it left us reaching for the remote.

Hellmann's Nostalgia Falls Flat

Play

Seeing Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal together again should have been a slam dunk, but Hellmann's "When Sally Met Hellmann's" ad just didn't land. While we love a good reunion, the mayo-fueled humor felt stale, despite Sydney Sweeney's best efforts.

Dunkin' Loses Its Flavor

Play

Dunkin' tried to capture the quirky charm of their previous ads, but this one fizzled. Without Matt Damon, the magic just wasn't there. Jeremy Strong's "bean method" acting might have been a bold choice, but it left us more confused than amused.

Instacart's Nostalgia Trip Goes Nowhere

Play

As 80s and 90s kids, we were excited to see familiar mascots like the Kool-Aid Man and Energizer Bunny in Instacart's ad. Unfortunately, the characters didn't do much besides stomp around, leaving us wondering what the point was.

Uber Eats Brings the Energy

Play

Uber Eats delivered a high-energy spot that was hard to ignore. With Matthew McConaughey and a cast of A-listers, the manic vibe was cute, even if it didn't make a ton of sense. Sometimes, chaos is its own kind of fun.

Totino's Serves Up Laughs

Play

Totino's nailed it with Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson's hilarious E.T. parody. "Chazmo Finally Goes Home" was a knee-slapper, and we can't help but Stan for Tim Robinson's brand of offbeat humor. This ad was weird in all the right ways.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pringles' Mustache Madness

Play

Anything with Adam Brody gets bonus points, and Pringles' "The Call of the Mustaches" was no exception. While mustaches don't exactly whet our appetite—they tend to collect crumbs—the ad's quirky charm and celeb cameos made it a hit.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hits the Right Notes

Play

Seal's "Kiss From a Lime" was the unexpected delight we didn't know we needed. The bizarre mix of tropical soda and singing seals somehow worked, thanks to the funny lyrics that had us laughing out loud.

Häagen-Dazs Melts Our Hearts

Play

There's something heartwarming about tough Fast & Furious stars like Ludacris and Vin Diesel being softened by ice cream. Häagen-Dazs' "Dazs Drive" ad was a sweet ride that left us smiling—and craving ice cream on a stick.