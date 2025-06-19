7 Target Items Shoppers Say Are Better Than Name Brands

You might not think of Target as a “grocery store” per se, but the nationwide chain has some of the most competitive prices for everyday items you can get. Even here in Los Angeles where grocery prices are sky-high, Target frequently has the best deals for name-brand items like Organic Girl or Applegate. And then there’s Target’s private Good & Gather label, which has a huge variety of high-quality products, many of them just as good as (if not better than) more well-known names. Here are seven Target items shoppers say give the big brands a run for their money.

USDA Choice Angus Beef Steak Strips

Target’s Good & Gather beef options—like the USDA Choice Angus Beef Steak Strips ($12.49)—are better than grocery store name brands, shoppers say. “The meat department at Target is better than the meat department at my local Safeway grocery stores,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Up&Up Paper Towels

The Up&Up Make-A-Size Paper Towels ($10.79) are very highly rated by Target shoppers. “The Up & Up paper towels are as good as Bounty,” one shopper said. “Just as good as name brand,” another wrote in the reviews. “These are great value and work just as well if not better than more expensive name brand paper towels. We will continue to buy!” a third agreed.

Signature Wood-Fired Margherita Frozen Pizza

Target customers are obsessed with the Signature Wood-Fired Margherita Frozen Pizza ($7.69), saying it’s better than the competition. “Their Good and Gather wood fired crust Pizza is the best frozen pizza I have ever had!” one shopper raved. “Same!!!!! The margarita one is soooo good and so cheap!” another agreed.

Peach Rings Candy

Target’s Favorite Day Peach Rings Candy ($1.99) is a fan-favorite treat. “The peach rings. Target’s are better than at every other convenience store brand,” one shopper said. “These have a better flavor than the more expensive ones,” a customer raved. “Sooo much better than brand name peach rings, these are my favs.”

Organic Honey Nut Hoops

Target shoppers love the clean ingredients that make up the Organic Honey Nut Hoops ($3.99). “Healthy ingredients compared to name brand which all use genetically modified grains. They taste just like Cheerios,” one shopper said. “These taste even better than Honey Nut Cheerios. They have a great flavor and great ingredients. 10/10,” another agreed.

Lightly Salted Roasted Whole Cashews

The Good & Gather Lightly Salted Roasted Whole Cashews ($16.79) are delicious, customers say. “WOW. These Good and Gather cashews are really good. The 30 oz. container I received was full of fresh, crispy delicious cashews! AND, the price is unbelievable compared to other brands that are not even half as good,” one shopper said. “These taste great, I wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between these and name brand. The salt is not overwhelming, the perfect amount,” another agreed.

Traditional Kettle Chips

Target’s Good & Gather Traditional Kettle Chips ($2.49) are a cult-favorite item that taste just like the Panera chips, if not better. “So much better (and less greasy) than Dakota Style brand and better flavor than Lay’s brand,” one shopper said. “Taste just like Cape Cod for way less money!” another agreed.