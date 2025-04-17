1 Thing You Should Be Stockpiling Right Now

As the trade conflict between the U.S. and China escalates, shoppers are left wondering which products might soon see price hikes. While there's no need to panic or fall back into pandemic-era hoarding, experts say it's wise to be strategic — especially if you were already planning to purchase certain goods. From big-ticket imports to daily essentials, knowing what to prioritize now could help you avoid paying more later.

Focus on Big-Ticket Imported Goods If You Were Already Buying

The trade war between the United States and China shows no signs of deescalating, and even the 10% tariffs levied at many other countries could have a significant impact on prices for U.S. consumers. With so much uncertainty, it can be confusing for people to know what they should be stockpiling in case the situation gets worse. While there is no need to go back to pandemic-era toilet paper hoarding, it would certainly be wise to buy certain things sooner rather than later instead of waiting, but only if you were in the market for certain items anyway.

"If you have a lot of extra cash or are about to buy certain goods anyway, buying a little extra personal inventory is fine," certified financial planner Bobbi Rebell tells MarketWatch. "You certainly don't want to run up your credit cards and take on debt buying things you would not otherwise be buying. The news is still very new and a lot could change."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Avoid Panic Buying and Stick to Your Needs

Experts recommend focusing on foreign-made items over domestic for now. "Let's not go full 2020 toilet paper crisis mode. No need to turn your garage into a Costco aisle, just be smart about buying what you actually use," Ryan Haiss, a CFP at Flynn Zito Capital Management, tells MarketWatch. "I'd focus on big-ticket items. If you're planning to buy a car and prefer an imported one, expect an immediate price impact. Compare your options and check which models have been affected so you can make an informed decision."

Only buy what you need, and avoid panic buying. "I get a lot of calls from people asking, 'Should I go buy a car right now?' And I ask, 'Well, do you need a car?'" certified financial planner Scooter Thomas tells Good Housekeeping. "Do you really need a new iPhone? Maybe not, right?" But if it's something you were already planning on buying, go for it. "TVs, handheld electronics, your Beats headphones — all are about to be very expensive," Thomas says.

Expect Back-to-School Prices to Jump by Summer

Prices might be stable right now, but eventually the ripple effects of tariffs will be felt. "I think we'll really see it by the middle of the summer when people go to do back-to-school shopping," Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told The Washington Post.

Buy Non-Perishable Household Staples in Advance

The bottom line is if you are going to buy a lot of things, make them items that will last a while. "If you're going to stockpile, consider the basics you regularly use and that won't expire. Toilet paper, shampoo, soap and other non-perishable items. Focus on items that are unlikely to go to waste and that you'd buy anyway," wealth management adviser Henry Silva tells MarketWatch. Make a plan, create a list, and stick to it. "Plan and consider buying in bulk where it makes sense for you and your family to cut back on discretionary items that may spike in cost and explore substitutes for imported goods that may be more expensive," Silva says.