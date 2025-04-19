7 Grocery Chains That Offer Hidden Deals You Won't Find at Big Box Stores

Where you shop makes a difference. A grocery store can impact your diet, community and of course your wallet. For shoppers, several factors play into where they do business like whether a store has healthy options, supports local causes, has a variety of well stocked shelves and offers budget-friendly pricing. While there's plenty of perks to shopping at well known chains like more locations, bigger parking lots and an array of products, many are ditching the big names for more niche markets.

Not only are shoppers looking for deals, especially with the price of food soaring, but thoughtful curated shopping experiences, stores that promote local craftspeople and unique items not typically found in the food giants.

While it's easy to look past the smaller stores, here are seven underrated grocery chains that have drummed up a lot of positive reviews and online support.

Super King

If you live around the Los Angeles area and haven't been shopping at Super King you're missing out, according to Redditors. The grocery chain only has eight locations and if you're lucky enough to be near one, you can score great deals on fresh produce, quality meats and pantry staples. Plus it's the go-to place for international foods.

"Their meat prices and quality are almost always better than most," a reviewer recently wrote. "Produce sales can be very good. Nice variety of foods, their deli carries a lot of items you can't get in any other big box store, only in smaller shops. All the stores I've been to have been very clean, well lit, well stocked."

Another user wrote, "The produce is some of the best quality and with a huge variety for great prices. Also, I cook from recipes from a lot of different cultures and the Super King near me almost always has the required ingredients while Ralphs or Vons doesn't. They have tons of fresh herbs, mushrooms, peppers, and fruits you don't normally see at other stores."

WinCo

WinCo has 141 stores located in 10 different states, per ScrapeHero and consumers prefer shopping here than bigger chain stores for the lower prices and quality products, according to Reddit reviews.

"Everything I can't get at Costco, I buy at WinCo," a customer wrote. "Typically it's produce and things we don't need in bulk since we are only a family of three. I used to shop at Safeway and when WinCo opened in our town a year ago I tried Winco. Then I went home and put every thing I had just bought at Winco into my Safeway app, and I saw that I was saving 30% by shopping at Winco. I quit shopping at Safeway, haha."

Another added, "They carry tofu and similar items for less than Vons grocery store. All season strawberrys were $1.28 when Vons was $4 and the peaches and nectarines were great and half $$ those of grocery store."

Mitsuwa Marketplace

If you're in the mood for authentic Japanese food, Mitsuwa Marketplace has all your needs. Whether you're cooking or prefer prepared items, Mitsuwa Marketplace has it covered. From sauces to ramen, it's as close to Japan as you can get without buying a plane ticket. Its twelve stores located in California, Hawaii, Illinois, New Jersey and Texas offer shoppers a wide variety of imported Japanese products with an impressive food court people are raving about.

A happy customer on Yelp recently wrote, "From someone visiting Chicago and craving some Japanese food, Mitsuwa was a treasure that we found close to the airport (10-15 minutes away)! It has everything you need from fresh seafood and produce, ramen, to Japanese imported drinks like sodas, teas, and alcohol. It is pretty spacious and well kept. If you want to shop for groceries, this a great spot. But a HUGE plus are the bread and ramen shops pass the checkout counters. If you need your Japanese fill, I would 100% recommend Mitsuwa!"

Another Yelper wrote, "Mitsuwa Marketplace is a very cool place. The store has a food court with several great vendors where you can get here delicious ramen, sushi and mochi ice cream."

The chain is also getting a lot of love on Reddit with shoppers also loving the food court and sharing their favorite picks.

"Rice balls in the food court are good, spicy bomb is my favorite," a user shared.

Vallarta

Known for its traditional Hispanic food, freshly made corn tortillas and flavorful prepared meals, Vallarta offers shoppers quality ingredients and products at competitive prices at 59 locations throughout California.

"Nothing better than Vallarta," one Reddit user wrote. Others responded and shared the enthusiasm. "Vallarta is top of class. Amazing market," while another stated, "It ranks w/ Gelsons as nicest market chain in socal imo. And if you made me pick one or the other, I'd pick Vallarta."

Fairway Market

Located in the New York area, Fairway Markets are a true neighborhood gem that offer shoppers local produce, a nice selection of meats and "ethnic ingredients", per Reddit reviewers.

"I do most of my grocery shopping at Fairways Quadra Village," a shopper wrote. "Nice selection of ethnic ingredients you'd normally find in lot in a specialty shop. Their produce can be a little sus at times but overall my favorite shop especially since it's local."

Another person agreed and wrote, 100% agree…Big grocers can kiss my…Fairway also has a bunch of produce on bulk, rather than bunched up in plastic. Like mini cukes in fairway are available in loose. Their mushroom collection in also good. Fruits are really fresh and reasonably priced.Day to day produce is also good sometimes. Their lamb cuts are awesome too!"

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet is giving big box grocery chains some fierce competition. With 512 stores throughout the United States, per ScrapeHero, you can find good bargains, however you can't wait to buy. Products are not always restocked and once they're gone, so don't expect to see them again. But the one thing to be wary of is the expiration dates. Shoppers say they've bought food that expired because they didn't check the date until they were putting groceries away at home.

On Reddit a user wrote, "I love grocery outlet! I love it for help getting creative in the kitchen but also scoring deals on some of my favorite $$$ items. As of late I got Dave's Killler Bread, Dekupons ($2.99 lb!), Pretzel Buns, Vanleewen Ice Cream and Cherrios."

In another Reddit thread about that focused on the store's reduced pricing, a shopper shared, "Grocery outlet rocks! Just started going after I moved, and don't really shop anywhere else anymore."

Northgate Market

A fan favorite for authentic Mexican food is Northgate Market, which also has several locations in California. It was founded by a family from Jalostotitlán, Jalisco, Mexico and shoppers love the success story, but also the quality of food.

"The aguachile/aguacate salsas are bomb – I could go through an entire tub and bag of chips in one sitting if I'm not paying attention," a Redditor shared.

Another user in the same Reddit thread listed their favorite prepared foods and wrote, "Plantains, tamales and all the atoles and aguas frescas. If I'm gonna get a store tamal, I'm getting their cheese tamales. On a cold day, tamales and champurrado hit the spot. Their green agua fresca is excellent. Check out the daily specials."

In a different Reddit thread a user stated that Northgate was their top spot.

"Northgate is number 1 for sure in the Mexican super market tiers. Vallarta is second. Both markets are founded by people from the same town in Jalisco."