7 Unhealthiest Ready-to-Drink Coffees in Grocery Stores

A staggering 73% of Americans drink coffee daily, according to Drive Research. It's a beloved staple in households and is the first beverage of the day for millions. For some, it's the taste and smell they can't get enough of, while others rely on the caffeine to get them through the day. While coffee can perk you up and create a soothing, fulfilling moment, it can also be healthy.

Experts from John Hopkins Medicine note that people who drink coffee could live longer, process sugar better, are less likely to develop heart failure, lower chances of developing Parkinson's disease and more. But that doesn't mean all coffee is good for you. Opting for high calorie, sugar infused ready-to-drink coffees you can grab at the grocery store is another story.

Picking up a store-bought cold brew riddled with worrisome ingredients could wreak havoc on your health if consumed often. According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day. Some coffee drinks have a full day's worth in just one can.

To make sure your coffee isn't inflicting damage on your health, here are seven of the worst grocery store offenders ranked in order of terrible to absolutely horrible for you by dietitians.

Java Monster 300 French Vanilla Coffee

Nutrition : Per serving 1 can

Calories : 200

Fat : 3.5g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 260mg

Carbs : 35g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 32g)

Protein : 7 g

Java Monster 300 French Vanilla Coffee will help you wake up with its high amount of caffeine, and while it lands at the bottom of our list, it's still not healthy.

"Java Monster 300 is basically a milkshake disguised as coffee," says Bess Berger, RDN is the founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ. "With 32g of added sugar, it has more sugar than some candy bars. It's pitched as a high-performance energy drink, but you're really getting a frothy mix of sugar, saturated fat, and sodium."

Bess suggests healthier alternatives such as Califia Farms XX Espresso Cold Brew with Almond Milk, which is a better alternative with just 80 calories and 8 grams of sugar. It's dairy free yet still very smooth. Or she suggests the High Brew Coffee Black & Bold is a better option with just 10 calories, no sugar. It's just straight-up cold brew.

International Delight Iced Coffee – Oreo

Nutrition : per serving 15 oz

Calories : 220

Fat : 5g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 420mg

Carbs : 40g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 36g)

Protein : 5g

The Oreo International Delight Iced Coffee is a sugar bomb and not great for your health.

"While this might be fine as a once-in-a-while treat, frequent consumption of sugar laden beverages is associated with weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other issues including, but not limited to cavities and tooth decay," says Michelle Rauch MSc RDN Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist for The Actors Fund.

Rauch also points out this is "18% of the recommended daily amount of sodium for the general population and 28% for those with conditions such as high blood pressure and kidney disease. While not as convenient, it would be a better choice to add two tablespoons of a flavored creamer to a plain coffee to reduce calories, fat, and sugar in your beverage."

Snickers Iced Coffee Latte

Nutrition : 1 bottle, 13.7 fl oz

Calories : 220

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 40g)

Protein : 5 g

Snickers Iced Coffee Latte tastes like the candy bar in a drink form that hits the spot on a hot day, but packed with sugar and sodium, landing fifth on our list.

"Did you know that food and beverage companies often reuse the same base formula and simply adjust the flavoring to create different brand-inspired products? That's exactly what Victor Allen's does with its Snickers Iced Coffee Latte and Twix Iced Coffee Latte," says Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta.

"As a dietitian, I encourage you to either avoid these drinks or enjoy them only occasionally, as they are high in added sugars, empty calories, and carbohydrates that offer little nutritional value."

Twix Iced Coffee Latte

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle, 13.7 fl oz

Calories : 220 calories

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 40 g)

Protein : 5 g

Twix Iced Coffee Latte is another tasty but sickening sweet drink that's really unhealthy.

According to Morris the "Twix Iced Coffee Latte is a beverage best avoided when shopping at the grocery store. A single bottle contains 220 calories, 3 grams of fat, and 46 grams of carbohydrates, 34 grams of which are added sugars.

She adds, "This drink alone provides 68% of that daily added sugar limit. It's important to remember that for most Americans, the main sources of added sugars are sugar-sweetened beverages, baked goods, desserts, and sweets. With this in mind, beverages like the Twix Iced Coffee Latte should be enjoyed only occasionally, if at all."

Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee and Milk Beverage – Mocha

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle

Calories : 280

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 100mg

Carbs : 44g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 41g)

Protein : 8g

The Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee and Milk Beverage in the mocha flavor might be "refreshing" as advertised, but is full of sugar and fat that Rauch warns to think twice about consuming.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

She says, "Dunkin Donuts has a line of shelf-stable coffee beverages which while tempting and convenient, are not a healthy option. This product is made and distributed by the J.M. Smucker Company (yes, the same as the jelly people)."

Rauch notes, "One serving of this product (13.7 oz) contains 280 calories which is almost double than a 12 oz can of Coke (140 calories). In addition to its high calorie count, beware of its 41 g of total sugars (of which 31g is added sugar) which makes this drink of a dessert than a beverage. Consuming an abundance of added sugars daily can lead to a myriad of health problems including, but not limited to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and an increased risk of heart disease."

She adds, "More than half of the total fat content (8g) is of the saturated type (4.5g). The American Heart Association recommends limiting saturated fats to less than 6% of total calories consumed daily. A diet high in saturated fat puts one at increased risk for cardiovascular disease and or stroke. Saturated Fats raise levels of LDL or "bad cholesterol" in the bloodstream."

Starbucks Bottled Frappuccino Coffee Drink

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle, 13.7 fl oz

Calories : 300 calories

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 0 g , Sugar: 47 g)

Protein : 9 g

No time to wait in the drive-thru line at Starbucks? No problem. You can pick up the Starbucks Bottled Frappuccino Coffee Drink at many grocers, but read the label first beforehand. It's No. 2 on our list for a reason.

Morris says, "Starbucks Bottled Frappuccino Coffee Drink is a popular beverage — even earning a 4.6-star rating from over 9,800 reviews on Amazon. However, as a dietitian, I encourage you to enjoy this drink only occasionally, not regularly, due to the empty calories it provides."

She added, "A meta-analysis published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which reviewed 85 studies, concluded that the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages is linked to

higher BMI and body weight in both children and adults. It's important for individuals to be aware of these findings so they can make conscious, informed choices about their health and nutrition."

Bolthouse Farms Mocha Cappuccino

Nutrition : per serving 15.2 oz

Calories : 330

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs :57 g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:53 g)

Protein : 13g

Don't let the protein amount fool you. The Bolthouse Farms Mocha Cappuccino is terrible for your health and it takes the top spot as the healthiest ready-to-go coffee drinks at grocery stores,

A single serving contains more calories than a Krispy Kreme Glazed Raspberry Filled Donut, which is 300 calories, Rauch notes.

She says, "Reduced fat milk is the first ingredient rather than coffee and cane sugar is listed as the 3rd ingredient. As if not more concerning than this product's calorie count is the 53g of Sugar (of which 40g is added sugar). That is just shy of the same sugar content than what can be found in a 2.6 oz King-Size Hershey Bar (41g Sugar)."

Rauch adds, "The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommended limiting added sugars to less than 10% of your total calorie intake per day while The American Heart Association recommendation is a bit stricter keeping that number to just 6%."

Too much sugar can lead to a slew of health problems like weight gain, obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Some of the carbohydrate and 'non-added' sugar content comes from lactose, or 'milk sugar' which is naturally occurring, Rauch reminds us.