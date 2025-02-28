7 Groceries That Should Get More Expensive Now That Tariffs are Coming

Tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will take effect on March 4 as planned, while China will be hit with an additional 10 percent tariff, President Trump announced Thursday morning, so grocery prices could still go up, even at retail chains that take pride in super low prices. Walmart executives are warning customers to expect disruption and more expensive groceries as a result of the tariffs. "We never want to raise prices," Walmart CFO John David Rainey told CNBC. "Our model is everyday low prices. But there probably will be cases where prices will go up for consumers." Here are 7 Walmart products that could get more pricey in the coming weeks and months if both tariffs come into effect.

Avocados From Mexico

Americans love their avocados, especially those from Mexico which are arguably the best. Walmart's Avocados From Mexico (currently $6.97) could shoot up in price if the tariffs go ahead for Mexico, turning what many people consider a staple into a luxury item.

Corona Familiar Mexican Lager Import Beer

Mexican beer is big business, especially the Corona brand. Corona Familiar Mexican Lager Import Beer ($4.22 at Walmart) could soon become a lot more expensive to enjoy in the U.S. "I'm currently sitting on my patio on a warm summer evening looking over my pond and took my first sip of the evening and thought 'I should review this…' If you drink beer, you've had a Corona before. A little lime and salt and it zests things up that much more," one customer said in the reviews.

Christie Peek Freans Social Tea Cookies

Christie Peek Freans Social Tea Cookies ($19.99) is a Canadian import that is sure to be impacted by the tariff on the country. The cookies are perfect for dipping in tea or coffee and have a rich, buttery taste, according to fans.

Coca-Cola Cane Sugar Mexican Soda Pop

Coca-Cola Cane Sugar Mexican Soda Pop is essentially a cult item at this point, and may no longer be an affordable treat from Walmart. "I recently tried the glass bottle Coca-Cola from Mexico, and it's a game changer!" one reviewer said. "The flavor is so much more authentic and refreshing compared to what I'm used to. The use of real cane sugar (instead of high fructose corn syrup) gives it a cleaner, smoother sweetness, and there's a noticeable difference in the carbonation too — it's perfect. Plus, there's something nostalgic and satisfying about drinking from a glass bottle. Highly recommend for anyone who loves a classic cola experience. Worth every penny!"

Oreo Cinnamon Bun Sandwich Cookies

These "supremely dunkable" Oreo Cinnamon Bun Sandwich Cookies ($7.87) are another import from Canada. "I haven't been able to find these cookies locally so I was so excited to find these online. These are so good, they are hard to resist. They are also great to dip in coffee," one customer wrote in the reviews.

Jakeman's Pure Maple Syrup

Canada is famous around the world for high quality maple syrup, like the Jakeman's Pure Maple Syrup ($29.99) from Walmart. Made of 100% pure Canadian maple syrup, this product is sourced from farms all over Ontario and is sure to become more expensive because of the tariffs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

La Costeña Pickled Jalapeno Nachos Slices

La Costeña Pickled Jalapeno Nachos Slices ($1.88) from Mexico are a staple on many grocery store shelves, including Walmart. "I put peppers in and on everything. I like this brand. The peppers are good texture and taste. Not a lot of seeds. Good juice. Hot not overly pickled or olive brine flavored. Good for lots of different dishes. Fresh tasting. Bright. Good out of jar," one customer commented.