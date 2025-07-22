11 Costco Groceries Made in the USA and Likely Safe From Tariffs

If U.S. tariffs go into effect on August 1, there’s every chance certain grocery items like coffee and beef will go up in price, but that doesn’t mean prices across the board will necessarily spike. Giant warehouse chains like Costco import lots of their most popular products, but many come from domestic suppliers right here in the U.S. so which items will stay steady in terms of pricing? Here are 11 Costco groceries that may be protected from tariff increases.

Kirkland Signature Premium Extra Thick Steak Strips

The Kirkland Signature Premium Extra Thick Steak Strips ($12.99) are made in the U.S. “These are the best beef jerky we’ve ever bought. Seasoned just right, soft enough to not break your teeth and a great, filling snack,” one Costco member said.

Best of Hawaii Gift Set

The Best of Hawaii Gift Set ($114.99) is made in the USA, and contains Island Princess Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts, Island Princess Caramel Macadamia Popcorn Crunch, Island Princess Choco Mochi, Island Princess Mele Macs, 100% Moloka Coffee Molokai Estate Coffee, and Island Princess Chocolate Covered Pineapple. “I bought this for my parents to remember our trip to Hawaii several years ago. They absolutely loved them. The quality and quantity for the price was outstanding,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn

The fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn ($16.99) is also made in the U.S. “This is the best tasting microwave popcorn I have ever eaten. The popcorn setting on my microwave and these bags consistently strike the perfect balance of only two to three (honestly) kernels being unpopped,” one Costco member said.

Snapware Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set

Made in the USA, the Snapware Pyrex 18-piece Glass Food Storage Set ($35.99) is highly rated by customers. “Long story but I LOVE THESE CONTAINERS,” one happy shopper said. “I freeze fruit (bananas and berries) before they go bad. I have a lemon tree and squeeze/juice many lemons, place lemon juice in ice cube trays and freeze to enjoy “fresh” lemons in my iced tea all year long.”

Bobbie Organic Formula

Bobbie Organic Formula ($39.99) is made in Heath, Ohio, and parents love having a convenient option that doesn’t have to be shipped in from Europe. “Our baby was having trouble gaining weight and was refusing formula until we stumbled upon Bobbie!” one member said. “He’s been doing great using this as a supplement to my breastfeeding and it makes me feel good knowing that he’s getting better ingredients than most other brands available. So glad Costco now has it online!”

Kirkland Signature Minced California Garlic

Kirkland Signature Minced California Garlic ($8.49) is made in the U.S. from garlic grown in the U.S., and is a great bargain, shoppers say. “We have bought this product multiple times. Love it every time!” one raved. “Kirkland Minced Garlic is our favorite garlic, in the proper quantity, for the best price on the market,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter

Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter ($11.69) is made in the USA, with Valencia peanuts grown in the USA. “Simple ingredients and no added oils! It tastes authentic and great!” one shopper said. “I store them upside down – even after stirring for the first time to mix up the natural ingredients – helps keep it smooth and mixed. Such a bargain for a natural product – I have bought for years!”

Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella

The Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella is made in the USA. “It’s popular in our house as a stand alone snack, on salads, melted onto English muffins. It’s much better than the mozz balls but not as convenient for lunchboxes,” one Redditor shared.

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt is another fan-favorite item made in the USA. “Great source of protein if you are on a high protein eating plan,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Tomato Paste

Kirkland Signature Organic Tomato Paste ($10.99) is made with vine-ripened organic California Roma tomatoes. “I love this tomato paste, and I’ve been buying it literally for years! The price is right, and it is a wonderful product! I have found this to be consistently true with most of the brands at Costco puts their name on, the Kirkland signature!” one Costco member said.

Blue Diamond Almonds

Blue Diamond Almonds ($11.49) are grown and packaged in California, and customers love the convenient little packages. “It’s a great snack and the individual packs are great for my husband’s lunchbox,” one Costco member said. “This is my favorite yogurt. It’s thick and decadent. I like to add thawed, frozen blueberries to it for a healthy dessert after dinner or enjoy as a snack,” another commented.