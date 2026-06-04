3 Best Meat Cuts for Summer BBQ, According to a Pitmaster

Pitmaster shares grocery store meat cuts that grill well for summer cookouts.

No matter your grilling skill level, you don’t need expensive ingredients or advanced techniques to serve an unforgettable barbecue. Often, the key to a great cookout starts with choosing the right cut of meat at the grocery store. The best options deliver plenty of flavor, hold up well over the heat, and can impress guests without breaking the budget. To find out which cuts deserve a spot on the grill this summer, Eat This, Not That! spoke with Christopher Prieto, owner of Prime BBQ in Knightdale, NC, a Michelin-recognized pitmaster who shares his top three picks. From juicy steaks to barbecue favorites that become tender and flavorful when cooked properly, these are the grocery store meat cuts worth adding to your shopping list.

What Shoppers Should Look For When Buying Meat for the Grill

Choosing the right cut of meat is one of the most important steps for grilling success. Prieto recommends looking for these four qualities when shopping.

Good marbling: A balance of thin streaks of fat throughout the protein, which keeps meat juicy and flavorful on the grill. Fat always equals flavor.

USDA Prime or Choice grades: These grades generally have better marbling and tenderness, which ensures better flavor.

Thicker cuts: (about 1–1½ inches for steaks), which are easier to cook evenly and retain a higher level of moisture and flavor.

Liquid in the package: I avoid cuts with excessive liquid in the package. This is a huge indicator that the meat was previously frozen.

Flank Steak

Flank Steak has a strong balance of flavor, versatility, and value. It has a deep, beefy taste and a leaner profile compared with fattier cuts, which makes it popular for grilling, especially when marinated, according to Prieto. “This hot and fast steak is great for a quick sear and loves to be in a marinade,” he says. “It showcases a balance of flavor, versatility, and affordability. It grills easily and works great as a centerpiece or adds value to other dishes like tacos, “he adds. “It’s also leaner than many premium cuts but still produces amazing grilled flavor.”

Ribeye

Ribeye delivers a steakhouse-style experience at home. Whether bone-in or boneless, it develops a great crust when seared and has a rich, buttery texture that many people associate with a premium steak dinner. Prieto says it’s perfect for the grill. “Ribeye is one of the most popular steaks and can almost always guarantee an amazing result,” he shares. “The marbled fat melts perfectly during the cooking, which produces a rich, beefy, and juicy flavor. It also provides a great insurance policy for a less experienced griller.”

Pork Ribs (Spare Ribs)

Pork spare ribs is the third cut that Prieto recommends for grilling. They deliver a combination of rich flavor, tender texture, and classic barbecue appeal. “Spare ribs have more fat and connective tissue than leaner cuts, which means they become especially tender and juicy when cooked low and slow,” he explains. “This cut is always my personal favorite.” Prieto adds, “Ribs develop a flavorful bark, hold up during cooking, and deliver for a crowd when cooked properly. They are also budget-friendly items to cook for large and hungry crowds.”

Pitmaster Bonus Tip

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The most expensive cut of meat isn’t always the best choice for the grill. Prieto says it comes down to one key factor: marbling. “When choosing the right cut, I always choose the meat with the most balance in marbling throughout the cut of protein, not necessarily the most expensive cut,” says Prieto. “Marbling is often my biggest indicator of grilling success.”