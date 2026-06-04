6 Best Frozen Hamburger Patties, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen burger brands worth stocking in your freezer.

Americans love burgers and eat a collective 50 billion a year, according to All About Burger. While there’s no shortage of burger joints–you can literally find one on every corner in cities–sometimes you want to fire up the grill or pan-fry one at home. That’s where the frozen section comes in. There are a lot of convenient choices at the store, but not every one is worth putting in your cart. “A great frozen burger patty starts with quality beef, the right fat content, and a texture that still feels fresh and juicy after cooking,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The best frozen burgers develop a flavorful crust on the outside while staying tender and well seasoned on the inside, whether cooked on the grill, stovetop, or in an air fryer.” He adds, “Convenience matters too, but a truly standout frozen burger should taste close to a restaurant-quality burger with minimal effort.” To highlight the best grocery store choices, Chef Dennis shares the top six frozen burgers.

Bubba Burger

Bubba Burger makes grilling easy. The frozen patties can be cooked straight from the freezer, making them a convenient option for busy families and backyard cookouts. “Bubba Burgers are known for their simple ingredient list and thick, juicy texture that cooks well straight from frozen,” says Chef Dennis. “Their chuck-based patties deliver a rich beef flavor with a satisfying bite, making them a reliable option for quick backyard-style burgers at home.” He adds, “The wide variety of flavors and protein options also gives shoppers plenty of flexibility.”

Holten’s Chop House Burgers

Holten’s Chop House Burgers are made from quality beef and deliver a steakhouse-style burger experience at home. “Their patties are crafted to deliver a hearty, meaty texture with excellent caramelization during cooking, creating a burger that feels closer to a restaurant burger than a typical frozen patty,” Chef Dennis explains. “The generous sizing and robust seasoning make them especially appealing for burger lovers who want a more elevated frozen option.”

Kirkland Signature Burgers

Costco’s store brand, Kirkland Signature, is a go-to for quality at an affordable price, and Chef Dennis says the burgers are a must-have. “Kirkland frozen burgers are popular for their strong value, consistent quality, and high beef content,” he shares. “The patties cook evenly and deliver a classic beef-forward flavor with a juicy texture that works well for cookouts, meal prep, or quick family dinners.” Chef Dennis adds, “Costco’s larger packaging and reliable quality make them a favorite for households looking for dependable frozen burgers at a great price point.”

Rastelli’s Burgers

Rastelli’s Burgers have earned a loyal following for their premium beef, rich flavor, and high-quality ingredients. It’s another go-to brand for Chef Dennis. “Rastelli’s frozen burgers focus on premium sourcing, clean ingredients, and butcher-quality beef,” he says. “Their patties are known for a tender texture and rich flavor that comes from high-quality cuts and careful preparation.” Chef Dennis adds, “Many consumers appreciate the brand’s emphasis on responsibly sourced meats and gourmet-style burger options that feel more upscale than standard grocery store frozen burgers.”

Miami Beef Burgers

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Miami Beef Burgers are popular for their rich beef flavor, generous portions, and quality ingredients. Chef Dennis appreciates that the patties are thick and juicy, hold up well on the grill, and deliver a steakhouse-style burger experience without requiring a trip to a restaurant. “Miami Beef burgers are praised for their fresh beef flavor, solid fat ratio, and juicy texture that holds up well during cooking,” he says. “Their patties develop a flavorful crust while staying moist inside, making them a dependable choice for grilling enthusiasts and burger fans alike. The brand is especially appreciated for delivering a straightforward, no-frills burger experience centered around quality beef.”

Wahlburgers Frozen Burgers

Wahlburgers Frozen Burgers bring the flavor of the restaurant chain’s burgers to home grills, making it another favorite brand for Chef Dennis. “Their patties are designed to be thick, flavorful, and well seasoned, with a balanced beef blend that cooks up juicy and satisfying,” he says. “Fans enjoy the restaurant-inspired taste and the ability to recreate a diner-style burger experience from the freezer aisle.”