3 Best Grocery Store Chicken Thighs for Grilling, According to Butchers

Butchers share how to choose chicken thighs that grill up juicy and flavorful every time.

As grilling season heats up, many shoppers are buying burgers, hot dogs and steaks for backyard cookouts. But for butchers, one of the best proteins to throw on the grill is often overlooked: chicken thighs. More flavorful and forgiving than chicken breasts, thighs stay juicy over high heat and can handle bold marinades, dry rubs, and smoky grill flavors without drying out. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers, for his top three grocery store brands of chicken thighs.

How to Buy Chicken Thighs Ideal for Grilling

Before firing up the grill, it’s important to choose the right chicken thighs. According to Thomas, a few key details can make a big difference in flavor, texture, and overall grilling success. “When buying chicken thighs for the grill, look for good color, decent skin, and not too much liquid in the pack,” says Thomas. “Bone-in, skin-on is the best option. More flavor, more protection, less chance of drying out.” He adds, “Boneless, skinless is easier, but much easier to overcook too.”

Why Air-Chilled Chicken is the Better Option

Air-chilled chicken is cooled with purified, cold air after processing, rather than being immersed in large tanks of cold water. Thomas says it’s the better option. “The surface is drier, so it colors better,” he says. “Biggest mistakes are buying thighs of different sizes, throwing them on the grill wet, and taking the skin off too early.” Thomas adds, “Pat them dry with kitchen paper, season them properly, and give them time.”

Pay Attention to How the Chicken Was Raised

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When shopping for chicken thighs, factors such as growth time and processing methods can affect everything from texture to moisture retention. That’s why butchers often recommend slow-grown chicken for grilling. According to Thomas, “From a butcher’s point of view, chicken that grills well should have flavor, proper texture, and not be full of water from processing.” He explains that, “Slow-grown chickens are often reared for around 80 days or more, rather than the five to seven weeks common in intensive production, and you can taste the difference.”

Bell & Evans

Bell & Evans has earned a loyal following for its consistently high-quality, air-chilled chicken. Many cooks find that it produces juicier meat and crispier skin when grilled. “Bell & Evans is a strong choice because it’s air-chilled,” says Thomas. “Less surface moisture means better color and a better chance of crisp skin on the grill.”

Smart Chicken

Smart Chicken is another of Thomas’s favorites. The chicken tends to have better flavor, less retained water, and skin that crisps up nicely when grilled. “Smart Chicken is another air-chilled option, and that is a real advantage when grilling,” he says. “A drier surface helps the chicken brown more effectively and gives a better finish.”

Just Bare

Just Bare is known for high-quality chicken with minimal processing and no antibiotics ever. Thomas says the brand is “worth looking at because the thighs tend to be consistent in size.” He explains, “That matters more than people think. If the pieces are similar in size, they cook more evenly and are easier to get right on the grill.”