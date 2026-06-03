3 Best Grocery Store Kabab Meats for Grilling, According to Butchers

Butchers share the best grocery store meats for flavorful kebabs on the grill.

Kebabs offer the ultimate combination of savory, spiced meat, fresh vegetables and flavorful sauces. Whether you love them wrapped in a warm pita or served straight off the skewer, kebabs are a versatile grilling option that’s perfect for summer cookouts, weeknight dinners, or casual gatherings. But not all meats perform the same on the grill. The best kebab cuts stay tender over high heat, absorb marinades well, and develop a flavorful char without drying out. To help shoppers choose the right options at the grocery store, Eat This, Not That! asked Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers, to share the top three meats for grilling kebab at home.

Chicken Thighs

While many people prefer chicken breast, dark meat is naturally higher in fat, making it tastier for a kabab, according to Thomas. “Chicken thighs are best for kababs as they stay juicy and take marinade beautifully–a breast dries out,” he explains. To prepare, Thomas says to “Cut the thighs into decent chunks, not tiny ones, or they will cook/color too fast on the grill and be dry to eat.”

Pork Shoulder

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Pork shoulder might seem like an odd choice for a kebab, but its marbling creates a nice, juicy, tender skewer that won’t disappoint, Thomas says. “There’s enough fat, enough flavor, and it can cope with the grill– lean pork is much less forgiving though.” To get a pork shoulder cut ready for the grill, Thomas says to “Trim the worst of the heavy fat off, cube it up, marinate it if you want.”

Leg of Lamb

For a tender and flavorful kebab, another grocery-store cut Thomas recommends is leg of lamb. “It has a good flavor, quick to cook, easy enough to dice,” he says. “A lamb shoulder is fine too, but the leg is cleaner and easier to work with,” he adds.