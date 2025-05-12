The 15-Minute Bodyweight Workout That Replaces an Hour at the Gym

We get it: Life is demanding. Some days, squeezing in one hour at the gym isn't only unrealistic, it's downright impossible. Fortunately, you don't need 60 minutes of gym-time to stay strong and healthy. Doing just 15 minutes of high-intensity, dialed-in bodyweight exercises can help you reap the same health and fitness benefits as a longer workout session, equipment-free. That's why we spoke with Lola Lopez Guardone, CPT, an ACE-certified personal trainer with FitForAll, who shares a killer 15-minute bodyweight workout for when you're short on time.

More and more research is finding the critical importance of strength training for overall health. Strength training helps protect your joints, improve bone health, boost your metabolism, and increase energy levels, so you can meet the demands of daily living no problem.

But even with the best intentions, there are days when getting to the gym is simply not in the cards. The idea of missing a workout might seem like a setback, but it doesn't have to be. Having this 15-minute workout in your back pocket will allow you to continue progressing your fitness in a fraction of the time of a typical gym workout.

"You might think 15 minutes isn't enough to make a difference, but science (and experience) says otherwise," Guardone tells ETNT. "When you combine compound movements (exercises that work multiple muscle groups) with intensity (pushing yourself in a short window), you can replicate many of the benefits of a longer workout session."

If you're ready to dive in, read on for Guardone's ultra-efficient, full-body bodyweight workout. And when you're finished, be sure to check out these 6 Bodyweight Moves That Burn Fat Without Hurting Your Joints.

How This 15-Minute Bodyweight Workout Works:

40 seconds of work / 20 seconds of rest

5 exercises in a circuit

Complete the circuit 3 times

Total time: 15 minutes

Ready to rock? These five exercises are designed to target multiple muscle groups, raise your heart rate, and provide a full-body workout that strengthens and tones in just 15 minutes.

Squat to Walkout Push-Up

This dynamic exercise combines a squat and a push-up, making it an efficient movement to target both your upper and lower body.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down while keeping your back straight and your chest upright. Walk your hands forward to a push-up position. Perform one push-up. Be sure to engage your chest and core. Walk your hands back toward your feet, then stand tall.

Targets: Legs, chest, shoulders, core.

Modifications: Knee push-ups, shoulder taps.

Reverse Lunges (Jumping or Stepping)

Reverse lunges target your glutes, quads, and hamstrings, helping to improve balance and leg strength.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet together. Step one foot back into a lunge position, bending both knees to 90 degrees. Jump to switch legs for added intensity, or step back quickly if you need lower impact. Alternate legs each time. Make sure your front knee doesn't extend past your toes.

Targets: Glutes, quads, hamstrings, balance.

Modifications: Split squats, assisted split squats, reverse lunge to knee drive.

Plank with Alternating Shoulder Taps

Here's another dynamic exercise designed to strengthen\ your core, shoulders, and stability while engaging your full body.

How to do it:

Get in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from head to toe. Tap one shoulder at a time with the opposite hand, keeping your hips as stable as possible. Alternate tapping your shoulders without letting your hips sway.

Targets: Core, shoulders, stability.

Modifications: Plank hold, incline plank hold.

Speed Skaters

Speed skaters are fantastic for activating your glutes and outer thighs while boosting your cardiovascular endurance.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Jump sideways to one side, landing on one leg with the opposite leg crossing behind you.

Jump to the other side in a similar motion, mimicking the movement of a speed skater.

Keep your knees slightly bent and move quickly.

Targets: Outer thighs, glutes, cardio.

Modifications: Curtsy lunges, march in place.

Bear Crawl Hold

The bear crawl hold strengthens your core, shoulders, and quads. It's another excellent full-body exercise that will keep you on your toes by challenging your stability and endurance.

How to do it:

Get in a tabletop position on all fours with your knees hovering an inch off the ground. Tighten your core and keep your back flat. Hold this position steady while engaging your core and remaining stable.

Targets: Core, shoulders, quads.

Modifications: Bird dogs, wall sit hold.

"Movement and strength are non-negotiables for a healthy life, but that doesn't mean every workout needs to be a big production," Guardone says. "So the next time life gets hectic (because it will), remember: you don't have to skip your workout. You just have to press play on 15 minutes of movement. Your future self will thank you."