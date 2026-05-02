5 Gentle Exercises That Melt Underarm Fat Faster Than Weight Training After 55

Shed “turkey wing” arm fat by adding these gentle moves to your upper-body workouts.

Underarm fat—also known as “bat wings” or “turkey wings”—can be quite frustrating to deal with. This excess flab occurs due to muscle loss, body composition changes, reduced skin elasticity, aging, or significant weight loss.

If you’re ready to strengthen and tone your underarms, there’s no better time than the present—and we have a solid game plan for you. We spoke with Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who has completed a variety of advanced trainings to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss. Tateossian shares five gentle exercises that can help melt underarm fat faster than weight training after 55. You heard that right—you don’t need to lift heavy weights to see results.

“We cannot spot reduce underarm fat—the same way we can’t spot reduce belly fat. We lose fat from all over the body,” Tateossian tells us. “For most of us over 50-55, improving the underarm area is about building muscle, improving posture, and (the magic word) staying consistent.”

Below are five gentle exercises to help strengthen the triceps and biceps. Keep in mind that “gentle” doesn’t translate to “ineffective.”

According to Tateossian, “There are many low-impact strength-building routines that deliver mechanical tension through control, proper form, enough resistance and time under tension (TOT). And when done correctly, low-impact exercises improve muscle activation, especially in underused areas like the triceps. And, for many people, consistency with moderate resistance and controlled movement is far more effective than occasional high-intensity training.”

Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps, sticking with a 2010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Seated Tricep Kickbacks

Begin by sitting tall on a workout bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand and your feet planted flat on the ground. Hinge at the hips, keeping your back flat and your core engaged. Keep your upper arms parallel to the ground as you extend the dumbbells behind you. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the movement. Use control as you return to the start position. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps, sticking with a 2010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Dumbbell Hammer Curls

Begin seated with your feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, using a neutral grip. Keep your arms completely extended at your sides and relax your shoulders. With your palms facing inward, curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Use control to lower. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps, sticking with a 2010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Seated Alternating Isometric Lateral Raises

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Begin sitting tall on a workout bench or sturdy chair with your feet flat on the ground. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides, palms facing inward. Raise both arms out to the side to shoulder level, forming a “T.” Keep one arm steady at shoulder level while the other slightly lowers then lifts back up to shoulder height. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side, sticking with a 2010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

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