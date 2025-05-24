 Skip to content

If You Can Finish This 300-Rep Leg Challenge, You’re in Top Shape

Get ready to feel the best kind of lower-body burn.
Published on May 24, 2025 | 6:00 AM

If you’re athletic, building and maintaining functional and physical strength is incredibly important. The reason? Stronger muscles enable you to contract against resistance, which is indicative of your muscle endurance. The better your endurance, the longer you’ll be able to perform in workouts. To help boost your endurance, we reached out to fitness expert Amanda Grimm, a certified running coach and personal trainer at We Run, who shares an intense leg-burning challenge that your lower body will thank you for.

Cue the theme song from Rocky for some serious inspo, because the boxing champion was constantly building endurance. He ran long distances on varied terrain and pavement, stair climbed, jumped rope, and did lots of heavy lifting. All the extreme steps he took was to build strength and stamina, with an end game of holding up longer in the boxing ring.

“Building leg endurance can dramatically improve athletic performance and running efficiency by maintaining good form and boosting running economy. It can also help to reduce the risk of injury through better supported joints and imbalance corrections,” Amanda tells us.

And that’s not all—it will also improve your daily movement when it comes to activities like walking longer distances and even climbing stairs.

Leg Challenge vs. Leg Workout

Today, we’re discussing a leg challenge, which is not the same as a simple leg workout.

Amanda explains, “There is a difference between a leg workout and a leg endurance challenge. It’s not just lifting heavier weights. It’s the relentlessness of pushing your muscles to resist fatigue over extended periods. Traditional leg workouts build strength and muscle. Endurance challenges are all about testing your mental resilience and your body’s ability to keep going while every fibre is burning.”

It’s easy to tell if you are approaching muscle failure, but still have a bit of energy.

“Expect a deep muscle burn, shaky legs, a slowing pace and a struggle to maintain good form,” Amanda says. “But importantly, you can still keep going if you dig deep. That’s how to build endurance.”

Matt Fox’s 300-Rep Leg Destroying Challenge

If you’re on board and ready to try a leg endurance challenge, grab a kettlebell and let’s get started. Amanda is a fan of Matt Fox’s 300-Rep Leg Destroying Challenge. It’s made up of five exercises that are to be performed in sequential order.

For this challenge, you will move continuously while never putting the kettlebell down, and rest as little as possible. Complete 20 reps of each exercise, performing the whole circuit three times with a kettlebell.

Amanda shares, “Expect burning muscles and a racing heart!”

These five exercises are to be done in sequential (20 reps each):

  1. Goblet Squats
  2. Romanian Deadlifts
  3. Cossack Squats
  4. Reverse Lunges
  5. Russian Kettlebell Swings
