People Are Raving About the '30/30/30' Plan for Weight Loss: "I Lost 8 Pounds in 10 Days"

Are you trying to lose weight fast? Lots of people on social media are raving about the 30/30/30 plan for weight loss. The method, created over a decade ago by author Tim Ferriss in his book "The 4-Hour Body," is regularly touted by influencers, some of whom claim it helped them lose a significant amount of weight in a short period. Here is everything you need to know about the fad, including what one top nutrition expert thinks about it.

Gary Brecka Popularized the Method

While the method has been around for a while, it gained a lot of attention on TikTok in 2023 when Gary Brecka, a self-described "human biologist" and "biohacker" podcaster, shared about it. "I wish I could have patented it," he says, giving props to Tim Ferriss' book. Two of his videos discussing it have amassed over 22 million views each.

One Person Claims It Helped Her Lost 8 Pounds in 10 Days

This led to many influencers sharing their experiences with the plan. TikTok user @phatgirlonadiet shared about her experience using the method. "It works," she exclaimed in a viral video. In a week and a half, she aims to have lost 8 pounds, going from 206 to 198. She also claims it helped her get her "nutrition in check" and forced her to start "tracking everything."

What Does the 30/30/30 Plan Entail?

We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, also known as The Diet Diva, a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, to break it down for us. She explains that the 30/30/30 plan has three components:

Consume 30 grams of protein. Perform 30 minutes of low-intensity exercise, such as walking or light cycling. Do this within 30 minutes of waking up.

Why 30 Grams of Protein First Thing?

Why does the plan recommend eating 30 grams of protein first thing in the morning? The rationale for the 30g of protein within 30 minutes includes:

Stabilizes blood sugar: "Prevents a spike and crash that can trigger hunger and cravings later," says Collingwood.

Reduces appetite: "Protein increases satiety hormones like peptide YY (PYY) and GLP-1 so it keeps you full longer," she adds.

Increases thermogenesis: "Digesting protein burns more calories than fats or carbs," she explains.

Preserves lean muscle: "Important during weight loss to avoid metabolism slowing down."

Does It Work for Weight Loss?

There's no magic in the 30-30-30 formula itself, but the components are effective for weight loss, Collingwood says. "High protein intake is well-supported by research for fat loss and appetite control. Early exercise boosts metabolism and can improve insulin sensitivity. Consistency in morning habits helps reinforce a structured routine, which can improve dietary adherence," she explains. "However, weight loss still depends on a calorie deficit, so this diet is most effective when part of an overall healthy lifestyle and balanced eating plan, especially the rest of the day!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Recommandations for Protein

She also offers a few recommendations for protein. Protein shakes, smoothies with protein powder, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, eggs, lean breakfast meats like Canadian bacon, and reduced-fat sausages are all great for breakfast. "You can also do non-traditional proteins at breakfast like steak, chicken, turkey, salmon, etc," she says.

Recommendations for Workouts

Collingwood also has recommendations for workouts. "Swimming, walking, jogging, cycling, cardio machines like rower, elliptical, and yoga are all great options," she says.