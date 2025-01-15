I Tried the 5 AM Wake-Up Challenge and It Transformed My Mornings in 3 Key Ways

Waking up at 5 a.m. might sound absurd, especially if you're not a morning person, but some people swear by it. Social media is flooded with posts and videos touting the life-altering benefits of starting the day early. Advocates claim it helps you accomplish more, feel more productive, and lead a healthier life—but it's not for everyone.

Mike Diamond, a Certified Addiction Recovery Expert and author of A Dose of Positivity, never planned to wake up so early, but he started a 5 a.m. routine to support his family.

"I really didn't want to start waking up at 5 a.m.," he admits. "My wife was pregnant, and I asked a very good friend what I could do to help her after the baby was born. Her advice? 'Get up early, take the baby, and let your wife rest and recover.'"

Diamond began rising early the very next day. "A happy wife equals a stress-free life," he jokes. While initially challenging, he now describes the change as "100% worth it" and shares how the daily 5 a.m. wake-up transformed his life.

Self-Care

Getting up at 5 a.m. was jarring at first, but Diamond used the early hours to prioritize self-care and establish a healthy routine.

"The first thing I do is drink water to hydrate myself," he says. "Then, I do 60 to 90 minutes of Yin Yoga, a slow, restorative practice that helps me regulate my nervous system."

After yoga, Diamond journals his thoughts and writes out his goals for the day. He follows this with weightlifting and a 20-minute mindfulness walk outdoors. "I then take a hot-cold shower and prepare for my son and wife to wake up," he says.

Morning Blues

Even with a structured routine, waking up early isn't always easy. Diamond admits it can be a struggle to find motivation some mornings.

"The biggest challenge is getting my body moving when I don't feel like it. I'm grumpy most mornings," he shares. "I don't wake up glowing and positive; I take action to be positive."

Life-Changing Impact

Despite his initial reluctance, Diamond now calls the 5 a.m. wake-up routine "life-changing." He explains how it has improved his personal and professional life.

"I work with addicts and people who struggle with their mental health. I can't be of service to my clients and my family if I'm not healthy mentally, physically, and spiritually," he says.

Taking time for self-care has enabled Diamond to support others better. "If you wake up with a headache and a sore butt and don't address it, everywhere you go, people will give you a headache and be a pain in your butt," he jokes.

Time to Process Emotions

One of the most significant benefits of waking up early is the time Diamond has to reflect and process his feelings.

"Getting up early means no one bothers me," he says. "Growing up in a very dysfunctional household, I never had time to process my thoughts and emotions."

He emphasizes the importance of being alone to achieve self-awareness. "People have trouble with this. We have to be alone to truly understand who we are. Getting up with no distractions allows me to focus and prepare for what I may face during the day."

Tips for Waking Up at 5 a.m.

If you're thinking about adopting a 5 a.m. wake-up routine, Diamond advises taking it slow and not rushing the process.

"We're all wired differently, but this isn't a Navy SEAL hell-week competition," he says. Here are his top tips:

Work on your 'why.' Your "why" is your purpose, reason, and motivation to get up when you don't want to.

Your "why" is your purpose, reason, and motivation to get up when you don't want to. Go to bed earlier. Gradually wake up 10 minutes earlier each day to adjust.

Gradually wake up 10 minutes earlier each day to adjust. Take it slow. Lose the mentality that this is a quick-fix hack for self-actualization. Keep it simple, and go with what feels right for you.

