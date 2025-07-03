 Skip to content

5 Walking Tricks That Burn Fat Faster Than Running After 50

Burn more fat after 50 without running.
Avatar for Jarrod Nobbe
By
Published on July 3, 2025 | 6:00 AM

There’s more to burning fat and shedding calories than continuously pounding the pavement at a runner’s pace. Walking, when done right, can torch calories, boost your metabolism, and melt stubborn fat just as effectively as running. In fact, for people over 50, walking smarter may be a more effective long-term strategy. It’s easier on your joints, more sustainable, and surprisingly powerful when you use the proper techniques.

The secret lies in how you walk. By using a few strategic tricks, you can turn a simple stroll into a fat-burning, muscle-toning machine. Whether you’re lacing up your shoes for a neighborhood walk or hopping on the treadmill, these five smart walking upgrades will help you burn more fat in less time, without ever having to run a step.

Is Walking Every Morning Enough Exercise to Stay Fit?

Trick #1: Master Efficient Movement

woman power walking by water
Shutterstock

Walking with poor mechanics wastes energy and hinders fat burning. Streamlined, efficient walking means you can go longer, faster, and with less fatigue—all of which increase calorie burn.

How to do it:

  • Focus on upright posture with your chest tall and shoulders relaxed
  • Engage your core to stabilize your hips
  • Push off the ground with each step instead of just lifting your feet

Bonus Tip: Use arm drive. Bent elbows swinging naturally can increase calorie expenditure by up to 15 percent.

Trick #2: Use an Incline (Outdoors or Treadmill)

woman doing hill runs, concept of 10-minute incline workout for weight loss
Shutterstock

Adding elevation turns a walk into a fat-torching workout by increasing heart rate and muscle recruitment, especially in the glutes and hamstrings. It’s easier on the joints than running, but just as effective.

How to do it:

  • Walk hills in your neighborhood, park, or hiking trail
  • On a treadmill, set the incline to 6 to 12% for intervals or steady climbs
  • Try 30-second hill intervals followed by 60 seconds flat, repeated for 15 to 20 minutes

5 Simple Walking Tricks That Burn Fat and Build Muscle, According to a Trainer

Trick #3: Weight Your Walks

woman walking with dumbbells, concept of walking workout plan to lose weight in four weeks
Shutterstock

Adding load boosts calorie burn, builds strength, and raises your post-walk metabolic rate.

How to do it:

  • Use a weighted vest (start light, 5 to 10 pounds) to evenly distribute the load
  • Carry light dumbbells or wear wrist/ankle weights for short bursts
  • Walk for 20 to 30 minutes, 2 to 3 times per week, with added weight to build up gradually

Trick #4: Walk in Intervals

woman power walking outdoors
Shutterstock

Alternating between fast and moderate speeds mimics HIIT, which is an efficient and proven method for burning fat alongside steady-state cardio, even hours after your workout ends.

How to do it:

  • Power walk for 1 minute (fast pace)
  • Recover at a moderate pace for 2 minutes
  • Repeat for 20 to 30 minutes

Bonus Tip: Use a stopwatch or walking app with audio cues for more controlled pacing.

I Used Only Resistance Bands for a Week—This Is How My Workouts Improved

Trick #5: Add Functional Movements Mid-Walk

man doing squats, concept of exercises for men to build muscle
Shutterstock

Including simple strength-based movements elevates your walk to a full-body fat-burning workout, while building muscle and increasing your resting metabolism.

How to do it:

  • Every 5 minutes, stop and do:
    • 10 bodyweight squats
    • 10 standing knee raises
    • 10 wall or bench push-ups
    • 10 reverse lunges or step-ups on a curb
  • Resume walking immediately after completing the functional movements.
Jarrod Nobbe, MA, CSCS
Jarrod Nobbe is a USAW National Coach, Sports Performance Coach, Personal Trainer, and writer, and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 12 years. Read more about Jarrod
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Hollow body hold exercise to strengthen core muscles, stability, and improve full-body control. You Only Need Your Bodyweight to Get Ripped With These 5 Moves. Cover

    5 Bodyweight Moves That Get You Ripped

  • Beautiful Attractive Asian woman practice yoga Plank or Phalakasana Pose on the pool above the Mountain peak in the morning in front of beautiful nature views in SAPA vietnam,Feel so comfortable. If You Can Hold a Plank This Long at 40+, Your Core Is Exceptionally Strong. cover

    If You Can Hold a Plank This Long, You're Strong

  • Healthy 40 year old woman running. 5 Walking Tricks That Burn Fat Faster Than Running After 50. cover

    5 Walking Tricks That Burn More Fat Than Running

  • A woman in a vibrant blue outfit briskly walks along a serene waterside path, basking in the calmness of a clear morning sky. If You Walk Like This, You’re Wrecking Your Posture, Expert Warns. cover

    Walking This Way? You’re Hurting Your Posture

  • Full length profile shot of a fit young woman running on a treadmill at home. 4 Best Treadmill Running Shoes for Women That Won’t Wreck Your Knees. Cover

    4 Best Treadmill Shoes for Women

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.