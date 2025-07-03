5 Simple Standing Exercises That Make You Feel 20 Years Younger

If you want to keep your body feeling youthful well past 40, prioritizing mobility work is the name of the game. You don’t need an elaborate routine or pricey equipment to improve it, either. We spoke with a fitness expert who outlines five standing mobility exercises to stay balanced and active as you age.

Standing exercises, when compared to floor-based yoga and stretching, are overall more beneficial, says Dr. Milica McDowell, doctor of PT, exercise physiologist, and VP of operations at Gait Happens.

“When standing, you are performing the movement in a position where gravity is acting on your body in the same way it does when you are up and functioning throughout the day,” Dr. McDowell explains. “Additionally, when you are doing mobility exercises in a standing position, your diaphragm, pelvic floor, and breathing system are having to counteract gravity versus when you are lying on your back.”

Here are the five best standing mobility exercises to keep your body young after 40.

Pelvic Tilt

This exercise is effective in counteracting the effects of being seated all day.

Roll your pelvis forward and back without moving your spine or hips. Keep the movement isolated.

Ankle Dorsiflexion

This mobility move should feel like a gentle stretch in your calves.

Gently press your knees over your toes. Don’t allow your heels to lift from the floor.

Hip Hike

“This mobility movement activates a muscle called quadratus lumborum in the low back, which can be very tight,” Dr. McDowell says.

Shift the majority of your body weight to your left foot. Hike your right hip up toward your shoulder.

Overhead Arm Reach

Stand tall with your feet planted hip-distance apart. Lift both arms overhead, making sure your biceps stay close to your ears. Lift one arm higher than the other, elongating your side body. Hold for a moment, then alternate sides.

Toe Splay Mobility