 Skip to content

5 Simple Standing Exercises That Make You Feel 20 Years Younger

These easy standing exercises will boost your balance and strength.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 3, 2025 | 12:45 PM

If you want to keep your body feeling youthful well past 40, prioritizing mobility work is the name of the game. You don’t need an elaborate routine or pricey equipment to improve it, either. We spoke with a fitness expert who outlines five standing mobility exercises to stay balanced and active as you age.

Standing exercises, when compared to floor-based yoga and stretching, are overall more beneficial, says Dr. Milica McDowell, doctor of PT, exercise physiologist, and VP of operations at Gait Happens.

“When standing, you are performing the movement in a position where gravity is acting on your body in the same way it does when you are up and functioning throughout the day,” Dr. McDowell explains. “Additionally, when you are doing mobility exercises in a standing position, your diaphragm, pelvic floor, and breathing system are having to counteract gravity versus when you are lying on your back.”

Here are the five best standing mobility exercises to keep your body young after 40.

Pelvic Tilt

woman doing pelvic tilt
Shutterstock

This exercise is effective in counteracting the effects of being seated all day.

Roll your pelvis forward and back without moving your spine or hips. Keep the movement isolated.

6 Fat-Burning Moves That Burn More Than 45 Min of Cardio

Ankle Dorsiflexion

Bare human feet are displayed on a textured gray carpet, providing a neutral yet textured background. This minimalistic scene captures the natural state and positioning of feet in a simple, casual man
Shutterstock

This mobility move should feel like a gentle stretch in your calves.

  1. Gently press your knees over your toes.
  2. Don’t allow your heels to lift from the floor.

4 Bodyweight Exercises That Hit Every Major Muscle Group in Minutes

Hip Hike

Fit woman exercising at home, workout, raises her knees high, steps in place
Shutterstock

“This mobility movement activates a muscle called quadratus lumborum in the low back, which can be very tight,” Dr. McDowell says.

  1. Shift the majority of your body weight to your left foot.
  2. Hike your right hip up toward your shoulder.

5 Strength Workouts Men Over 50 Should Do To Maintain Muscle

Overhead Arm Reach

Female athlete stretching arms, prepare for morning run. Female runner workout in sport clothing, do jogging training outdoors in leggings and crop top, prepare for exercises
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with your feet planted hip-distance apart.
  2. Lift both arms overhead, making sure your biceps stay close to your ears.
  3. Lift one arm higher than the other, elongating your side body.
  4. Hold for a moment, then alternate sides.

Toe Splay Mobility

spread toes on the nice ladies' foot
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with bare feet flat on the floor, hip-distance apart.
  2. Try to spread your toes apart as wide as you can—there should be space between each toe and its neighbor.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Close up of caucasian woman exercising with a resistance band. Young fitness female training on blue background.

    What Builds Better Arms: Bands or Weights?

  • woman standing on rocks by the sea meditating and practicing yoga, arms above head, 5 Simple Standing Exercises That Make You Feel 20 Years Younger, Cover

    5 Standing Exercises To Help You Feel Younger

  • Hollow body hold exercise to strengthen core muscles, stability, and improve full-body control. You Only Need Your Bodyweight to Get Ripped With These 5 Moves. Cover

    5 Bodyweight Moves That Get You Ripped

  • Beautiful Attractive Asian woman practice yoga Plank or Phalakasana Pose on the pool above the Mountain peak in the morning in front of beautiful nature views in SAPA vietnam,Feel so comfortable. If You Can Hold a Plank This Long at 40+, Your Core Is Exceptionally Strong. cover

    If You Can Hold a Plank This Long, You're Strong

  • Healthy 40 year old woman running. 5 Walking Tricks That Burn Fat Faster Than Running After 50. cover

    5 Walking Tricks That Burn More Fat Than Running

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.