6 Best Presidents' Day Sales at Costco, Walmart, and Amazon

President's Day means a few things: No school, mail, or government services on Monday and lots of sensational deals at your favorite stores. This year is no exception, with retailers like Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Amazon slashing prices on everything from big-ticket items like washers and dryers to viral beauty products and gift cards. Navigating the sales can be tricky. However, we did some of the research for you. Here are your go-to stores' best President's Day sales for 2025.

Costco

Over at Costco's Presidents' Day sale, appliances are the main attraction with deals running until Feb. 26. Save over $1,000 on top refrigerator brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE – and then an additional $300 when you spend $1,999, or $500 when you spend $2,499 on select appliances. They are also offering great deals on various mattresses and gift cards. For example, get $100 worth of Uber cards for just $74.99.

BJ's Wholesale

BJ's Wholesale President's Day sale offers TVs and tech at up to 30% off, furniture and mattresses up to 40% off, and home and kitchen at up to 30% off. For example, get a Westinghouse 32-inch smart TV for $50 off at $99.99 or save more on luxury big screens from LG and Samsung. Other items majorly marked down include the Ninja Foodi and a Midea compact refrigerator, $119.99 after $30 off.

Walmart

Walmart's Presidents' Day event offers deep discounts on everything from appliances to viral beauty products. Get Apple AirPods Pro 2, Wireless Earbuds for just $169 (regularly $249) or a Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum – $349.99 (regularly $469.99) or Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner Set for almost $20 off at $42.94.

Amazon

The Amazon Presidents' Day sale, which runs through Feb. 17, offers great deals on tech, home essentials, mattresses, and more. For example, Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off, while the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch King Mattress Topper is $47% off, just $318.94. And, in the heart of cold and flu season, you can stock up on iHealth Covid-19 and Flu A and B rapid self-tests, a four-pack for just $36.09.

Dyson

If you have been eyeing a pricey Dyson product now is the time to buy. Now through Feb. 17, Dyson.com is offering some serious price reductions. Get the V12 vacuum for $150 off (now $499) or the Gen5 Outsize Absolute at $150 off (now $899). If you are in the market for an air purifier, the HP10 Bk/Nk is $130 off (now $399), and the PH03 Bk/Nk model is $150 off (now $749).

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is offering so many ways to save as part of their President's Day sale that runs through Feb. 26. For example, take $400 off bObsweep Dustin Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop with 100-Day Dock, which slices the $599 price tag down to $199. You can also snag the viral GE Profile™ Opal™ Nugget Ice Maker + Side Tank for just $349.98 ($50 off) and save up to $640 on LG appliances ranging from washers and dryers to big screen TVs.