Yellowstone Fans Are Raving About Taylor Sheridan's 6666 Ranch Steakhouse in Vegas

Yellowstone fans are raving about the new 6666 (pronounced "Four Sixes") Ranch Steakhouse in Las Vegas, calling it "phenomenal" and "an exceptional dining experience." The pop-up restaurant owned by Taylor Sheridan is located inside Wynn Las Vegas, taking over the Tableau Breakfast & Brunch restaurant space every day from 5.30 p.m to 10 p.m. Guests can expect an elegant, elevated fine-dining experience with a hefty price point to match.

"Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse will highlight prime steaks and cuts from Four Sixes Ranch," the restaurant says. "The menu uses ingredients that are local to Texas and have bold, fiery flavors. Highlights will include 'The Only' Caviar Tower with potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, country fried chicken tenders; 'fire sauce' Beef Tartare prepared tableside and served with Texas corn tortillas; a signature cut 6666's Branded 28-ounce Cowboy Steak; a 40-ounce Tomahawk Steak carved tableside from Wyoming's Grazing Star Ranch; and decadent Tumbleweed Banana Pudding."

The priciest item on the menu is the Grazing Star Ranch Japanese Purebred Freedom Wagyu Tomahawk at $999.90 for 48oz, which includes "beef tallow raclette cheese popover and bordelaise sauce." There's also a Osciètre Prestige caviar tower served with potato tots, kettle chips, country fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, chive crema, deviled eggs, shallots, parsley, and bacon bits for $250. Fancy.

Children under five are not allowed in the restaurant, and there is a dress code specifically banning poolside-chic. "Four Sixes' attire is upscale casual chic. Dress for the occasion, stylish and well-presented. Collared shirts are recommended. No athletic apparel. No flip-flops or athletic slides."

Guests have been leaving stellar feedback via Google Reviews, raving about the quality of the food and overall experience. "If you're looking for an exceptional dining experience, 6666 Steakhouse is the place to be. From the moment you walk in, you're greeted with impeccable service that sets the tone for a memorable evening. The staff's attention to detail is unmatched—courteous, knowledgeable, and always a step ahead to ensure your needs are met. They elevate the experience by making you feel like a valued guest rather than just another customer," one diner says. "We ate a 16oz ribeye (medium rare), mash potatoes, mushrooms, and Caesar salad. Everything felt premium – the food, drinks, atmosphere, and service. The biscuits that come with the meal are also insanely good. Highly recommend for a nice night out," said another.

Guests can also ask for the Tableside Prime Steak Tartare, which one diner loved. "One of the best dining experiences we've had. Everything was perfection. Prep at the table was exquisitely done and fun to watch. One of the highlights of our Vegas trip."

Getting a reservation at Four Sixes might be a bit tricky—the Wynn reservation website is showing zero availability at the current time.