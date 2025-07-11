I Tried McDonald’s New Snack Wrap and This Is My Verdict

Unless you live under a fast-food rock, you know that chicken wraps are the hottest item in the fast-food world right now. Since December, McDonald’s has been teasing the return of the legendary Snack Wrap, which disappeared from the drive-thru menu in 2017. Fans of the chicken strip wrapped in a tortilla have begged for its return for eight years. And starting today, it is back for good. And, because I am a food writer, McDonald’s sent me over to try the new Snack Wraps.

First, let’s get the basics out of the way. There are two Snack Wraps: Ranch and Spicy. Both are $2.99 and involve a tortilla stuffed with crispy chicken, lettuce, and cheese. The Ranch version features an OG McCrispy strip smothered in a “burst of cool ranch goodness, with hints of garlic and onion.” The spicier version is the same concoction, but with a Spicy Pepper sauce.

I have been dying to try the Snack Wrap since December, when the media frenzy surrounding the relaunch started. By the time the wraps finally arrived via DoorDash on my doorstep, this “I can’t believe this moment has finally arrived” vibe was present.

While I should have known better, I was disappointed to open the wraps and find that they didn’t look anything like the photos on McDonald’s website. Each was a little sloppily wrapped, with the shredded lettuce, melted cheese, and sauces just kind of mashed together. I will also note that the size of the McCrispy Strip in my wrap wasn’t huge. Of course, these wraps aren’t meant to be meals or wouldn’t be called Snack Wraps. You need two if you are hungry.

How hot is the Spicy version? I am a wuss when it comes to spices, and I could handle it, so those who are all about the heat will need to add something. It had just enough of a kick to make it interesting, and the peppers added another dimension to the flavor. On the other hand, the ranch offered a cooler flavor undertone, and as promised, with an added touch of garlic and onion.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How do Snack Wraps 2.0 compare with the OG? I must confess that I never had the old version. However, a few customers on social media mentioned that they preferred the “real chicken selects” from the past to the new McCrispy Strips. “Yall they’re using those new nasty tenders😔we’ve been failed. This IS NOT the snack wrap i thought yall were bringing back,” one commented.

Others noted they also wanted the honey mustard and chipotle BBQ Snack Wraps back. “What happened to the best one ?!! honey mustard? 🤦🏽‍♀️… you dropped the ball,” another added.

My final verdict? While a Snack Wrap offers a quick protein fix at the drive-thru, I can’t say I will be craving one as I do every time I drive by Popeyes and recall the explosion of flavors my mouth experienced with Chicken Wraps.