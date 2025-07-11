5 Pizza Chains People Say Have “Gone Downhill”

Americans love their pizza—even if sales have declined and people aren’t eating out or getting delivery as often, pizza remains one of the most popular foods in the U.S. But many chains struggle with inconsistency across the board, with customers complaining about slipping standards and lower quality in their favorite pizza chains. Pizza is no longer the cheap option it used to be, which makes it sting a little more when your pie isn’t up to scratch. So which restaurants are fans unhappy with right now? Here are five chains people say have gone downhill recently.

Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s isn’t what it used to be, customers say. “I hadn’t been in years. My daughter had a birthday party last November. I ordered pizza from them and it was awful. I might as well have ordered flat bread with a sprinkle of cheese. I was so embarrassed. Their food used to be good and it was awful,” one disappointed Redditor said.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza has declined in quality, guests say. “Over the years, I’ve seen changes but the absolute biggest was when they trashed the proper pizza ovens for the conveyer style,” one customer said. “Obvious thing you first noticed was the missing texture of corn meal underneath the pizza. I kinda thought that was integral to the RT pizza, so was disappointed to see it go. At the time I lived in Los Gatos and talked to an owner there that was still using the oven, and she said they were fighting to keep it as it made a better pizza.”

Pizza Hut

Some customers are disappointed in their recent Pizza Hut orders (this seems to depend on location). “This was supposed to be stuffed crust,” one Redditor said, sharing a picture of their pie. “The crust was indeed stuffed, but didn’t know it would also be a super thin and crispy. We even had to chew for days just to even swallow it… My family at half a slice and threw the rest out.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza is wildly inconsistent by location, with some customers disappointed by their orders. One Redditor posted a picture of what looked like an overcooked pizza, inviting commentary from others. “Same thing happened to me last time. I was super bummed. Mine was even a bit more burnt. I’ve been a huge fan of theirs, but this is discouraging to see. It happens though. I’ll still order from them, unless this keeps happening,” one customer said. “Their quality has gone down over the years. Occasionally you may get a good pie, but otherwise my experience is what yours is,” another commented.

Little Caesars

Some pizza fans are disappointed in their recent Little Caesars pizzas. “Liked it more when a pizza was $5.35 after tax,” one Redditor said. “They made the $5 large last for a lot more years than I expected, and I absolutely got my money’s worth out of that. But then they went hard – $5.55 for a few months, then quickly up to $8 for a not-that-great pizza,” another commented.