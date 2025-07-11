Burger King Just Announced a Wild New Whopper

What’s the best way to find out what your customers actually want? You ask them! In recent years, companies have started thinking outside of the “customer feedback box” when crowdsourcing, ranging from Frito Lay holding a contest challenging customers to create their own chips and having people vote on the final three to pick a winner, to starting marketing campaigns, like Burger King‘s Design a Whopper platform. Not only do these innovative ideas attract attention, but they also help brands develop products that we want to eat. This week, Burger King announced a wild new menu item, created by the very people who eat the food: The BBQ Brisket Whopper.

The Brisket Whopper Offers a “Smoky, Savory Twist” to the OG

According to BK, the Brisket Whopper was created with the all-new Whopper by You platform. It is the perfect summer item, offering a smoky, savory twist on the iconic sandwich.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here’s What Is On It

The BBQ Brisket Whopper features “slow-cooked BBQ brisket, crispy onions, American cheese and a sweet & golden BBQ sauce,” all piled on a ¼ lb. flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and slathered with creamy mayo. You can order it as an OG Whopper, or for the first time, BK is offering its new Whopper innovation as a Whopper Jr..

The Brand Is Excited About the Platform

“As the brand known for ‘Have It Your Way®,’ we want to continue letting our Guests tell us what they want – and when it comes to our iconic Whopper sandwich, they have a lot of ideas,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “We’re excited to kick off the ‘Whopper by You’ platform with the BBQ Brisket Whopper, a flavor profile that our Guests requested and we are very excited to answer with an overwhelming ‘You Rule’!”

BK Is Bringing Back the Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud

Burger King also announced the return of a summer favorite: A cotton candy flavored frozen drink. “Look at the clouds to make a wish come true (comment when you find it) ☁️🥤,” the brand captioned an Instagram post. The third slide revealed that the Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud is coming soon.

Fans Are Excited

Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement. “YESSSSSSSSSS,” wrote one. “It’s so good I tried it early,” added another. “OMG!!! Finally!!! Dreams do come true!!” added a third.