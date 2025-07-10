Little Caesars Just Launched a Bold New Value Menu

Little Caesars just launched its first ever value menu, taking customers back to a time when the chain was known as the most affordable pizza in town. The new “More For $9.99 Menu” is one of the most competitively-priced deals you can get right now, offering guests great pizza for a total bargain. “As the value leader in pizza, we don’t follow trends—we set them. Our new $9.99 menu is a bold move that provides unbeatable variety and flavor at a price that speaks for itself,” said Greg Hamilton, CMO at Little Caesars. “We know our customers expect more from Little Caesars, and this menu proves what most people already know – that Little Caesars consistently gives guests more for their money.” Here’s what you need to know about the new value menu.

More For Me, More For You

For just $9.99, guests can choose between the following combinations:

Two Large Classic Pepperoni or Cheese Pizzas, or one of each flavor

One Classic Pepperoni Pizza and one order of Crazy Puffs

The new Fantastic Four-N-One pizza with a Crazy Combo that includes Crazy Bread and Crazy Sauce

One Pretzel Crust Pizza with a Crazy Combo that includes Crazy Bread and Crazy Sauce

One Crazy Puffs Party Pack with twelve Pepperoni or Cheese Crazy Puffs, or a combination of both flavors

Fans Are Excited

Little Caesars fans are thrilled with the new $9.99 deal, sharing their excitement on social media. “It this is true the people at the Lil Caesar’s in my town will lose their minds,” one Redditor said. “I have a LC reward for $5 off so $5.40 after tax for two pizzas lol,” another savvy customer shared.

Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza

The new Fantastic Four-N-One pizza is a Marvel-Little Caesars limited time-only offering, celebrating upcoming movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in theaters July 25. Each pizza contains two slices each of Classic Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bacon, and Pepperoni & Jalapeño. “I’ve gotten it twice- it’s been great both times,” one fan said.

Pretzel Crust

Little Caesar’s brought the fan-favorite pretzel crust back in April, and fans are hyped. “Pretzel crust should have never gone away to begin with, it’s the best thing y’all make,’ one customer said. “There really is only one thing in this world that brings me true happiness and that is Little Caesar’s Pretzel Crust Pizza. I’m lactose intolerant and rarely eat more than a slice or two of any type of pizza without paying a heavy price, but I will gladly, willingly, desperately consume an entire pretzel crust pizza in a single sitting, or stuff it in my face in the parking lot drenching myself and clothing in oil and salt bits that fall like snow in my lap,” another joked.

Best Deal In Town

Pizza fans are still appreciative at how affordable Little Caesar's is when most fast-food is so expensive. "I'm confident Little Caesars is the best value in pizza and probably all of fast food currently," one Redditor said. "Every other major chain has lost their minds with pricing. They built their brands on value and consistent quality, now it's shocking to find a place that still possesses either."