7 Chain Restaurants Still Simmering Their Chili From Scratch

These chains still simmer their chili from scratch daily, serving real slow-cooked flavor in every bowl.

If you’re craving good chili and want to guarantee you don’t end up eating a can of disappointment at a restaurant, there are places that proudly make chili from scratch every day, slow-simmering it for that beautifully savory taste and texture. Some contain beans and some are straight Texas-style (beef only), some are sweet, and some are spicy—but all are delicious. Whether you want a bowl of chili or an exceptional chili dog or chili burger, these spots have you covered. Here are seven chain restaurants where the chili is still lovingly made from scratch.

The fan-favorite made-from-scratch George’s Chili at Culver’s is named after Craig Culver’s father, George. “George’s® Chili is a medium-spicy chili con carne made with simmered homestyle beef, diced tomatoes, dark red kidney beans, peppers, onion and celery, along with a secret blend of peppery spices. You can make it ‘Supreme’ by adding sour cream, cheese and onions,” the chain says.

McAlister’s

The chili at McAlister’s is “filled with beef, beef and more beef to give it a hearty flavor that will warm your heart,” the sandwich chain says. The chili is so popular there are endless requests for copycat recipes online, especially from those who prefer their chili bean-free.

Hard Times Cafe

The famous chilis at Hard Times Cafe are all slow-simmered from scratch, like the Cincinnati Chili. “Introduced in 1922 by Greek immigrants, it is a fine grind beef with a tomato base and sweeter spices including cinnamon,” the chain says. The Terlingua Red chili is a tribute to the Texas ghost town that hosted the first chili cook off, with a redder color and spicy kick of championship chilies.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is made from scratch in-house with ingredients like steak trimmings. “I know Texas Roadhouse is known for its meat but let me tell you something. Their chili is over the top good. I was not expecting all that magic in my mouth. I would love their recipe,” one fan said.

Wendy’s

Wendy's makes chili in-house from scratch, and diners love it. "Our chili is so delicious that there's some lore around it: it's rumored that one Wendy's employee was invited to a chili cook-off and showed up to the party with a batch of Wendy's chili. Not only did they save themselves some time, but they WON the cook-off. So, if you need some help at your next chili cook-off or a family event, you know where to go (we'll keep it our secret)," the chain says.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread‘s Hearty Fireside Chili is a rich chunky chili with beef, kidney beans, fire roasted tomatoes and green chili peppers, simmered in a broth flavored with a blend of chilis, and cilantro. “Panera’s new chili is actually super bomb. Great spice level. Ask for cheese with it. They don’t have sour cream but you can get plain unsweetened yogurt,” one fan said.

Skyline Chili

Skyline‘s famous Cincinnati Chili is made from scratch and slow-simmered every day. “Skyline isn’t your typical bowl of chili. It’s a secret-recipe Greek-style chili sauce, packed with bold spices and iconic flavor. We’re most famous for our Ways—chili over spaghetti topped with shredded cheddar—and our Coneys—chili over a hot dog in a steamed bun,” the chain says.