5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fish and Shrimp Baskets, According to Diners

These popular seafood chains serve top-rated fried platters, combos, and baskets.

The only thing better than fried fish or fried shrimp is a combo of the two together. One is fresh and flakey with a nice crunch, the other is sweet on the inside and crispy on the outside, giving diners the best of both worlds (especially with fries on the side). Add some dips and sauces and you’ve got a delicious seafood bonanza customers love. But where are the best combos to be found? Here are five chains with the best fish and shrimp baskets according to customers.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket serves delicious Gulf Coast seafood including outstanding seafood baskets served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and french fries. Diners can choose their own combos of fish and shrimp, or opt for the Seafood Basket which contains gulf tail-on shrimp, gulf popcorn shrimp, oysters, flounder, and stuffed crab. “Had a great experience at Shrimp Basket. I ordered the seafood basket and everything was on point. The shrimp were fried to perfection,crispy on the outside and tender on the inside,” one diner said.

Ivar’s Acres of Clams

Ivar’s Acres of Clams has a delicious Fried Northwest Platter, made with Alaska cod, surf clam strips, jumbo prawns, Cajun salmon, and french fries. “The food was great. Delicious, fill your belly to the brim great. I had my fill of Northwest seafood on my visit and it was glorious,” one diner said.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has The Forrest’s Seafood Feast: Fish & chips, fried shrimp, seafood hush pups, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, remoulade sauce, and cocktail sauce. “Food was good. I got the Forrest feast and my wife got the clam chowder soup. Highly recommend both,” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

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Diners at Joe’s Crab Shack diners can enjoy the delicious Shrimp & Fish basket: Crispy fried shrimp and fish fillet with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. “The variety appetizer had a bit of everything. The shrimp were well cooked & seasoned. But most of all, the fish and chips were on point,” one fan shared.

Legal Sea Foods

The Fisherman’s Platter at Legal Sea Foods contains shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings, served with french fries and coleslaw. “Love Legal Sea Foods. I normally don’t go to chain restaurants but this place is great! I don’t even like seafood and I thought it was great,” one diner said.