5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Biscuits and Gravy Breakfasts, According to Diners

These popular breakfast spots serve the highest-rated comforting platters.

Biscuits and gravy is one of those flavorful breakfast items that always feels like an indulgence—it doesn’t get better than flakey, buttery biscuits and rich, creamy peppery gravy, Whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or just a comfort food pick-me-up, this classic dish is known for being absolutely delicious, especially when everything is made from scratch. If you’re craving warm biscuits and gravy, here are five chains that get it right every time, diners say.

Hardee’s Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy

Hardee’s Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy is a big hit with breakfast fans, and considered excellent for a fast food option. Hardee’s Biscuit & Gravy. Huge fluffy Biscuit & the best Pepper Sausage Gravy!” one happy customer said. “I’ve never been much for gravy but my husband loves Hardee’s biscuits and inow I do too,” another agreed.

Black Bear Diner

The biscuit and gravy options at Black Bear Diner are some of the best you can get. “Went to Black Bear Diner, got the biscuits and gravy with two eggs and sausage. Holy mother of all that is right with this world, was it good,” one diner said. “I didn’t even finish half of one biscuit. The portions were huge and delicious.”

Biscuitville

Biscuitville‘s Sausage Gravy Biscuit plate is a must-have. “There are two drive thru lanes and folks working the line but they were still very busy on a saturday early afternoon. I guess others feel like I do about these biscuits!!!!! i love the tenderness and the gravy is scrumptious,” one diner said.

Bojangles

The biscuits and gravy at Bojangles are described as heavenly. “Want to see a real southern delicacy. This is arguably one of the best if not the best breakfast foods in the world,” one fan shared.

McDonald’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you’re lucky enough to live near a McDonald’s serving Scratch Biscuits and Gravy, you have to try it. “Say what you want to about McDonald’s but they have the BEST biscuits and gravy!” one diner raved. “The only thing I ever bought at McDonalds. It was $1 in 2019. Delish. Moved to Ky from NC 2020. None available here!!!! My ❤️aches for this,” another said.