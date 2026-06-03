These chains serve rich, creamy chicken Alfredo dishes that diners keep ordering.

Fettuccine Alfredo is the most popular pasta dish in America, according to 2024 research from BonusFinder, which analyzed the most popular pasta dishes in the U.S. based on Google Trends. While there are various versions of the creamy, carb-heavy meal, chicken Alfredo tends to be a fan favorite because it adds a little protein to the traditional dish. Where can you indulge in some of the most delicious dishes? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken Alfredo, according to diners.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s fettuccine alfredo is made with high-quality ingredients. The upscale Italian chain serves a rich, velvety Alfredo that clings perfectly to its wide fettuccine noodles. “Culinary artistry meets pure comfort. The Finest Fettuccine Alfredo, featuring roasted garlic and Pecorino Romano imported from Italy, is a masterpiece waiting to be savored,” they wrote in a recent social media post. And, you can get it topped with two Parmesan-crusted chicken breasts. ” The noodles you could tell were made that day they were so fresh. The sauce – was awesome,” a Yelper says.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

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Diners also love the low-key Alfredo at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. The popular dish is spiked with a hint of nutmeg and has a creamy texture that doesn’t feel too heavy, per diners. “The cheesiness of the sauce overtakes your palate, but at the same time, the dish resembles the perfect blend of butter noodles and a rich Alfredo sauce–what could be better than that?” our reviewer wrote in a review.

Olive Garden

I recently had the Fettuccine Alfredo at Olive Garden as part of the Tour de Italy. And, I understand why the chain offers five “Amazing Alfredo” offerings on the menu. The simple take on the classic hits all the right flavor notes, with a signature Alfredo sauce made fresh in-house every morning with ingredients like Parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter, served over fettuccine. The only thing that makes it better? Chicken. Our reviewer, Megan Hageman, is a fan. “Thick and tasty all around. The long, flat noodles were plumper here than at other chains yet still cooked well—soft but not mushy,” she writes in her review. “The sauce, though, is where the dish truly shines. It leaned more towards buttery rather than cheesy, and it was unbelievably rich and creamy. “Say what you will about the rest of it, their fettuccine Alfredo is all cream and butter and they make it fresh and it is heaven,” a Redditor exclaims.

The Cheesecake Factory

One of the things diners love about The Cheesecake Factory is that you don’t have to settle for one cuisine: You can order potstickers and pasta in one sitting! The Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo stands out for its rich, buttery sauce. It is a solid option, according to diners.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo’s full-flavor Alfredo is loaded with cheese, butter, and just the right touch of cream. Like most dishes at the family Italian chain, the “classic favorite” is served family-style, with chicken or shrimp available as an upcharge. ” The noodles were all glossy with sauce, showing off a standard cream-yellow color,” our reviewer notes.