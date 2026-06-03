These chains serve cheesy, oven-baked pasta dishes that spaghetti fans love.

You can find spaghetti or spaghetti and meatballs on the menu of basically every Italian restaurant, and the majority of chains that aren’t even Italian-specialized, in the country. After all, the dish, which consists of spaghetti noodles and a marinara sauce, is the ultimate staple. It is easy to make, but it can also be the most delicious if prepared correctly. Baked spaghetti, on the other hand, is a little harder to find. It basically takes the OG favorite and bakes it casserole-style. It’s one of those dishes that die-harders swear by. While your best bet is ordering it at a local mom-and-pop Italian joint, there are a few chains where you can order it. Here are 3 restaurant chains with the best baked spaghetti, according to diners.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s specializes in baked pastas ranging from baked fettuccine to Baked Spaghetti, which is Spaghetti with marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Diners maintain it is a Bubbling hot cheese bake.”Fazolis is so slept on. It’s actually good !!” a Facebooker says. “That’s what I get whenever I go there,” another adds, while a third endorses it as “great.”

Spaghetti Warehouse

Spaghetti Warehouse, with locations in New York and Ohio, specializes in spaghetti dishes and has baked spaghetti on the menu, which is sizzling oven-baked goodness. It’s Baked Pepperoni Spaghetti is specifically popular with spaghetti mixed with sliced pepperoni and tomato sauce, generously topped with melted mozzarella cheese and oven-baked until golden and bubbly. “We eat at a lot of Italian restaurants since it’s our daughter’s preferred food- and this is one of our favorites! The garlic butter and warm bread is killer. Plus, the spaghetti and meatballs here is the best in Columbus, in my opinion,” one fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pizza Hut

I am constantly trying to convince my kids that spaghetti is basically the same as shaped pasta, just in a different form. On that note, Pizza Hut serves a variety of baked pasta dishes, which are a great option if everyone else is getting pizza but you are craving pasta. The chain uses penne in all of them. The Italian Meats, packed with sweet tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and cheese, and the Veggie, A flavorful combo of sweet tomato sauce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and oven-baked cheese, are basically baked spaghetti. There are also two Alfredo versions, a chicken and a cheesy Alfredo. “I love the pepperoni and meat flavor of this pasta,” Sarah Margaret Eats, a food blogger, shared on Instagram, adding that she’s “kind of obsessed” with all the Pizza Hut baked pasta.