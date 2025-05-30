 Skip to content

American Airlines Just Made Big Changes to Its Food

From jerky to mini cookies, these new snacks will make your next flight way tastier.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on May 30, 2025 | 2:00 PM

Airplane food may seem like an afterthought to some, but spark major nostalgia for others. Who remember those honey roasted peanuts served on pretty much every airline for decades? Or the sensation of pulling the plastic wrap off your hot airplane meal in the 1980s? Due to food allergies, airlines no longer serve any nuts as the main snack, and have adopted a more allergy-senstive menu, including snacks, food purchase options, and first class meals. If you are bored with the current options, book your next trip on American Airlines, who recently added some pretty cool new in-flight snacks to the lineup.

Starting in June, American Has Lots of New Delicious Items on the Menu

Socorro Tequila
American Airlines

Starting on June 1, American Airlines is offering lots of new options to their menu, starting with alcohol. The drinks menu will now include Socorro Tequila, a spirt from a Dallas-Fort Worth-based company that crafts its tequila in the highlands of Jalisco using 100 per cent Blue Weber agave.

New Items on the Buy on Board Menu

Steak and Pimento Cheese Sandwich
American Airlines

AA is adding new items to the buy on board menu. Main Cabin passengers will have the opportunity to purchase several new items, inclduing a steak and pimento cheese sandwich, tray table tapas with olives, dried apricots, beef jerky, pistachios, white cheddar dip, pita chips, and brownie brittle, and Brooklyn Biltong Steakhouse Air Dried Beef Jerky.

Morning Snack Basket

B'cuz cherry pistachio granola bites
B’cuz Snacks

Starting on June 11, fliers can order new snack baskets, starting with the morning option. The morning snack basket will come with a clementine, B’cuz cherry pistachio granola bites, Think Jerky free-range turkey stick, Blake’s seed-based breakfast bar, Bare Organic apple chips and Wonderful sea salt & pepper pistachios.

Midday Snack Basket

Tate’s Bake Shop

The midday snack basket will also be a newly curated assortment of delicious food. It will come with Tate’s chocolate chip cookies, Garrett White cheddar popcorn, Cooper’s cheese straws, Cooper Street granola bakes, BobbySue’s Nuts Everything Goes Nuts, and a Think Jerky grass-fed beef stick.

Afternoon Snack Basket

Homefree vanilla mini cookies
Homefree Treats

The afternoon snack basket also is shaking things up a bit. It will coe with Homefree vanilla mini cookies, Miss Vickie’s sea salt crisps, an Over Easy almond & raisins oat bar, CauliPuffs white cheddar corn, rice and cauliflower puffed snack, Wonderful sea salt & pepper pistachios, and a Think Jerky grass-fed beef stick.

Other New Items at American

LaCroix
American Airlines

Earlier in May, American Airlines announced other changes to its food and beverage offerings. The airline added LaCroix drinks, Tostitos snack boxes, and an “afternoon tea experience” for selected flights.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Groceries
  • American Airlines Boeing 777-223(ER) aircraft is airborne as it departs Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles, California USA

    American Airlines Just Made Big Changes

  • 7 New Yogurt Flavors Hitting Shelves Just in Time for Summer

    7 New Yogurt Flavors to Try This Summer

  • Chocolate Bar scattered dry fruits black and white

    7 New Chocolate Bars Hitting Shelves Now

  • Chooclate-ice-cream-scoop

    I Tasted 7 Chocolate Ice Creams

  • Costco Pennies

    7 Costco Hauls Worth Every Penny This Week

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.