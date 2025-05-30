American Airlines Just Made Big Changes to Its Food

Airplane food may seem like an afterthought to some, but spark major nostalgia for others. Who remember those honey roasted peanuts served on pretty much every airline for decades? Or the sensation of pulling the plastic wrap off your hot airplane meal in the 1980s? Due to food allergies, airlines no longer serve any nuts as the main snack, and have adopted a more allergy-senstive menu, including snacks, food purchase options, and first class meals. If you are bored with the current options, book your next trip on American Airlines, who recently added some pretty cool new in-flight snacks to the lineup.

Starting in June, American Has Lots of New Delicious Items on the Menu

Starting on June 1, American Airlines is offering lots of new options to their menu, starting with alcohol. The drinks menu will now include Socorro Tequila, a spirt from a Dallas-Fort Worth-based company that crafts its tequila in the highlands of Jalisco using 100 per cent Blue Weber agave.

New Items on the Buy on Board Menu

AA is adding new items to the buy on board menu. Main Cabin passengers will have the opportunity to purchase several new items, inclduing a steak and pimento cheese sandwich, tray table tapas with olives, dried apricots, beef jerky, pistachios, white cheddar dip, pita chips, and brownie brittle, and Brooklyn Biltong Steakhouse Air Dried Beef Jerky.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Morning Snack Basket

Starting on June 11, fliers can order new snack baskets, starting with the morning option. The morning snack basket will come with a clementine, B’cuz cherry pistachio granola bites, Think Jerky free-range turkey stick, Blake’s seed-based breakfast bar, Bare Organic apple chips and Wonderful sea salt & pepper pistachios.

Midday Snack Basket

The midday snack basket will also be a newly curated assortment of delicious food. It will come with Tate’s chocolate chip cookies, Garrett White cheddar popcorn, Cooper’s cheese straws, Cooper Street granola bakes, BobbySue’s Nuts Everything Goes Nuts, and a Think Jerky grass-fed beef stick.

Afternoon Snack Basket

The afternoon snack basket also is shaking things up a bit. It will coe with Homefree vanilla mini cookies, Miss Vickie’s sea salt crisps, an Over Easy almond & raisins oat bar, CauliPuffs white cheddar corn, rice and cauliflower puffed snack, Wonderful sea salt & pepper pistachios, and a Think Jerky grass-fed beef stick.

Other New Items at American

Earlier in May, American Airlines announced other changes to its food and beverage offerings. The airline added LaCroix drinks, Tostitos snack boxes, and an “afternoon tea experience” for selected flights.