The prospect of grocery price hikes related to tariff wars is not a pleasant one, but luckily the United States produces a significant amount of products consumers can switch to. From beef to authentic Chinese dumplings, high-quality fish, and some of the best olive oil you can find, Americans are spoiled for choice with fantastic domestic products. U.S. made products are subject to stringent rules and regulations, so one huge benefit is you know you're getting what you pay for. Here are seven grocery items you can swap for American-made alternatives (and should keep buying!).

Soup Dumplings

Fans of authentic soup dumplings are spoiled for choice—there are many companies producing these foods right here in the U.S., like Synear. "Synear's products are selling in more than 40 countries all over the world. The US facility was established in 2015 in Chatsworth, California. It is the first Chinese well-known frozen food brand to have a manufacturing presence in the United States," the company states. Laoban and MìLà also make their delicious dumplings in the U.S.

Beef

The U.S may import beef from countries like Australia and New Zealand, but it's actually a major producer of high-quality beef—in fact, the USDA ranked the United States as the second largest beef exporter behind Brazil in 2022. "In addition to having the world's largest fed-cattle industry, the United States is also the world's largest consumer of beef—primarily high-value, grain-fed beef," the agency says.

Olive Oil

California is producing some incredible olive oils that easily rival imports from Spain and Italy. "Californian farmers use proven methods to extract the most nutrients from the olives and preserve their rich, natural taste," according to Secolari, an artisan olive oil and vinegar tasting room in Columbia, Maryland. "For example, most high-quality olive oil in California is cold-pressed and extra-virgin… As a result, the natural taste and flavor of the olives are virtually unaltered. This extraction method makes some of the most delicious olive oils out there and you'll experience this next time when you use the olive oil in salads and marinades."

Salmon

Wild Alaskan salmon is some of the best and healthiest fish in the world. "It is estimated that nearly 80% of the seafood that the United States consumes is imported from overseas," says the Wild Alaskan Company. "A significant portion is sourced from farms with unsustainable practices. Meanwhile, Alaska currently exports three-quarters of its sustainably-harvested seafood to foreign markets. US consumers are often left with lower quality, imported options that have been harvested and processed abroad."

Kitchenware and Tableware

The U.S. imports a huge amount of cheap kitchenware from China, but companies like Maine-based Fletchers' Mill are producing beautiful products right here in North America. We bought the Fletchers' Mills salt and pepper shakers years ago and they're still in perfect condition, so you are absolutely getting what you pay for.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Maple Syrup

While Canada is known for its maple syrup imports into the U.S., small businesses such as Sage Family Maple are one of many American companies producing delicious, high-quality syrup right here in the U.S. Anderson's Maple Syrup is also proudly made in the USA.

Wine and Liquor

Wines made in California and the Pacific Northwest are renowned around the world, as are American bourbon, rye whiskey, vodka, and gin, as an alternative to imported alcohol. While many U.S.-based companies rely on imported materials for packaging etc, they are still probably a better choice budget-wise than imports right now.