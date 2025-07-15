7 Foods to Check in Your Fridge After Massive Recall

If you’ve stocked your fridge and pantry recently, it might be time for a double-check to see if foods you purchased are on the list of products that have been labeled as worrisome. Multiple food recalls have been issued that affect multiple popular products across the U.S., raising concerns over potential deadly contamination and safety risks. Whether it’s something you reach for daily or a weekend snack, here are 7 foods you should check in your household immediately following the latest massive recalls.

Ritz Crackers

If you recently bought Ritz Crackers, check the package. On July 8, Mondelēz Global LLC announced a recall of four carton sizes of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (8-pack, 20-pack, and 40 pack cartons of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton), the FDA announced. The reason? Some may have been labeled as cheese instead of peanut butter, which puts people with a peanut allergy at risk.

For more information, refer to the press release.

Lewis Bread

On July 10, Hartford Bakery, Inc. voluntarily recalled “Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf” because the item may contain hazelnuts and wasn’t properly labeled, which could affect people with nut allergies. According to a press release, the recalled bread was distributed in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi retailers, including Kroger and Walmart.

Turkey Bacon

The Kraft Heinz Foods Company issued a recall of approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products that may be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Listeria is commonly found in ready-to-eat foods and causes flu-like symptoms, upset stomach, heachaches, confusion, seizures and more, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Organic Frozen Blueberries

12,000 pounds of organic blueberries have been recalled over concerns of listeria. Alma Pak International in Georgia issued the voluntary recall, which has been classified as the highest risk for potential contamination. “During routine testing the firm received positive test results of Listeria monocytogenes on their finished product,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted in its recall notice. However, Alma Pak issued a statement to Newsweek and said, “The affected product was fully recovered prior to reaching the retail market. As a result, no product was sold to consumers, and there was no risk to public health.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eggs

Eggs are a main breakfast staple for many households, but there’s been a major recent recall that’s highly concerning. August Egg Company has recalled more than 1.7 million brown cage-free eggs and brown certified organic eggs dozen-egg cartons (20.4 million eggs) supplied to grocery stores, including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less, Walmart and Ralphs over the salmonella fears, according to the Federal Food and Drug Administration. The strain of Salmonella was reported from 10 states, 134 people fell ill from contaminated eggs and one death was reported in California, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Products

FreshRealm establishments in San Clemente, Calif., Montezuma, Ga., and Indianapolis, Ind., have recalled chicken fettuccine alfredo products that may be adulterated with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm), According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, three reported deaths and one fetal loss associated with this outbreak.

The following ready-to-eat products were shipped to Kroger and Walmart retail locations nationwide:

-32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.

-12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.

-12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

Whole Cucumbers

A Salmonella outbreak has been linked to whole cucumbers resulting in 22 hospitalizations across 21 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a result, Bedner Growers Inc. recalled whole fresh cucumbers, which are no longer available for purchase. To help prevent sickness, clean thoroughly–wash your hands, utensils and surface areas frequently. Also wash fruits and vegetables before eating. Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps, which typically starts six hours to six days after injecting food contaminated with the bacteria.