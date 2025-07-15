Mountain Dew Just Launched a Boozy Summer Drink

Mountain Dew just teamed up with Buffalo Wild Wings to launch a brand new drink just in time for summer: Introducing the Mountain Dew Radler, made with 50% beer, 50% Mountain Dew, and “100% good time”, the company says. “Buffalo Wild Wings is the go-to hangout spot with your friends this summer,” said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. “We wanted to add something to our drink menu that is both refreshing and uniquely B-Dubs. Remixing a classic summer beverage like the Radler with Mountain Dew does just that.” Here’s what you need to know about this Bavarian-inspired boozy drop.

Summer Refreshment

The Radler was created in 1920s Bavaria as a lighter, more refreshing way to keep cyclists hydrated in the summer heat—and the new Mountain Dew Radler is ideal for enjoying with wings, burgers, tenders and more. “Whether you’re on the lake sipping Mountain Dew or cheering on your team at Buffalo Wild Wings, our brands are best enjoyed with good company,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home. “The Mountain Dew Radler captures the spirit of outdoor adventure and brings it right to your friends’ B-Dubs table.”

So Texas

The Snackolator account posted about the new Dew, saying they didn’t see this one coming. “This is available at Buffalo Wild Wings starting today and is a mix of 50% Mountain Dew and 50% beer for a little citrus kick. Of course this is a Dew flavor that is for anyone 21+ and not you hooligan kids! 😂” reads the humorous caption on the post. “This is the most Texas thing I think I’ve ever seen,” one person responded in the comments.

Good Feedback

The response so far has been positive (although many commenters are convinced it could easily be made at home). “Had it yesterday. Actually tasted pretty good,” one said. “I found it to be pretty amazing,” another Redditor shared. “I don’t want to pay to dilute my alcohol, but it actually tasted pretty good. Would I order it? No. Did I enjoy it? Yes. It’s probably some people’s thing and they’ll love it,” another commented.

Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl

Mountain Dew fans will be thrilled with a new Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl variety, launching at 7-Eleven in honor of Free Slurpee Day. The drink is available for the first time ever in Slurpee and Big Gulp varieties, plus 20-ounce bottles.

‘Cini Dirty Soda

Mountain Dew is no stranger to cool collaborations: The beverage brand recently teamed up with Papa Johns for the Papa Johns x Mountain Dew 'Cini Dirty Soda, a bold new twist on the dirty soda viral sensation. The limited-edition kit combined the classic Mountain Dew citrus flavor with Papa Johns' pepperoncini for a tangy fizzy new drop.