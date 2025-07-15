7 Costco Deals to Grab Before They Disappear July 20

Costco shoppers know the store can be relied on for different sales throughout the year, giving members discounts on highly-rated items and groceries. The warehouse chain has some great deals on right now, from protein shakes to coffee pods, snacks, supplements and more, but there’s a catch—you only have until July 20 to take advantage of these bargains. So which items are definitely worth stocking up on, while supplies last? Here are seven of the best Costco deals that end on July 20.

Orgain USDA Organic Kids Nutritional Protein Shake

The Orgain USDA Organic Kids Nutritional Protein Shake is $34.99 down from $43.99. “My daughter is very active and I’m glad she gets some extra protein from these shakes. She drinks shakes plain or mixes them with peanut butter and bananas. I’m glad Costco carries large cases of Orgain kids protein shakes because we go through a lot of them!” one Costco shopper said.

youtheory Turmeric Healthy Inflammation Support

Costco has the youtheory Turmeric Healthy Inflammation Support on sale for a great price: $33.99 down from $43.99. “Youtheory Turmeric is absolutely wonderful! The capsules are easy to swallow, and it helped reduce my muscle inflammation. I highly recommend this product,” one happy shopper wrote in the reviews. “I have used this product for years after it was recommended by my son, a pharmacist. I plan on continuing to use it since I am sure it is helping with the inflammation,” another said.

Wonderful Pistachios Salt & Pepper

Costco members can grab a 3 lb bag of Wonderful Pistachios in Salt & Pepper for just $16.99 down from $20.99. “Always delicious! We have been buying these for years and have friends buying them too!” a fan said. “Great substitute for chips and popcorn, especially if you’re on a keto diet like I am,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

The Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier in Lemon Lime/White Peach is $21.99 down from $29.99. “Happy to have this peach flavor. I wish it were lower in the carbs, but it is delicious and it works as usual for this product,” one Costco shopper said. “Good stuff! All the positive reviews here are justified. What I didn’t expect is how good it tastes. It’s like a good citrus-like drink with ‘body’ due to the electrolytes. It’s not bad taste at all, at least to me or my wife,” another raved.

Starbucks Dark French Roast K-Cup

A box of Starbucks Dark French Roast K-Cups (72 count) is $37.99 down from $45.99. “Best coffee at the best price! Everywhere else this coffee cost $10-$20 more!” one shopper said. “Hard to find my Starbucks K-Cups in the store. Delivery was great!” another agreed.

Original Donut Shop Coffee K-Cup Pod

A box of theOriginal Donut Shop Coffee K-Cup Pods (80 count) is $34.99 down from $41.99. “I love Donut shop coffee, it’s all I drink at home. And if I can get it for less than 50 cents a pod that is a five star day,” one happy shopper said.

BODYARMOR Lyte SuperDrink

The BODYARMOR Lyte SuperDrink Variety Pack is on sale for $17.99, down from $21.99. “My whole family likes these! Helps with headaches and better option than pediatlyte in our opinion, for hydration,” one Costco member said. “One of the best drinks I’ve found to replace electrolytes,” another commented.