11 Best Costco Items From This Week’s Treasure Hunt

Costco’s very fun “Treasure Hunt” category is one I check every week, because you never know what totally random (and awesome) products will end up on the list. Parents should take note that Costco now has Bobbie organic formula available at a fantastic price (very important to keep in mind when you consider how eye-wateringly expensive infant formula is in the U.S). The warehouse chain also has good deals on coffee, kitchen appliances, and eye health supplements. Here are 11 of the best Costco items from this week’s Treasure Hunt.

Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup

A box of the Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup, 72-count is $37.99 down from $45.99. “The price per k-cup is easily the best feature of this great-tasting coffee,” one Costco member said. “Great tasting coffee and a great value. I’m a coffee snob but these are really good,” another commented.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Costco has the fan-favorite Bounty Advanced Paper Towels, 2-Ply, 103 Sheets on sale for $27.39 down from $32.99. “I had been buying the Kirkland brand for years but the last few purchases were very disappointing,” one shopper said. “Their paper towels have changed. They are not strong anymore. They are flimsy and the moment they get wet they start to break down and I find myself using way too many. I gave these Bounty a try and although they are smaller rolls each roll is lasting me much longer.”

Bobbie Organic Original Infant Formula

Costco finally has quality organic baby formula available for an impressive price—two 14.1 oz cans of Bobbie Organic Original Infant Formula are just $39.99, online only. “I’m ecstatic that Costco finally sells an organic formula, and it’s Bobbie!” one happy shopper said. “The Enfamils and Similacs of the formula world were upsetting my baby’s stomach, including their gentle versions. It wasn’t until Bobbie that there seems to be less gas and fussiness. Bobbie is both USDA and EU organic – high standards for this formula.”

GE Garage Ready Upright Freezer with Glass Shelves

GE 21.3 cu. ft. Garage Ready Upright Freezer with Glass Shelves is $849.99, and part of Costco’s Spend & Save program. “I really like the size of this freezer,” one Costco shopper said. “Not too small, not too huge. It works great, lots of space inside. Once you close the door it’s almost impossible to get it back open immediately, you need to give it awhile but we feel that’s a good thing because it really seals up tight which allows the claim that if the power goes out it will keep your food good for 48 hours.”

ReadyWise Emergency Protein Bucket

The ReadyWise 94 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket is $99.99, down from $179.99. “I have not opened it yet and I hope I never have to. However, with the world being as nutty as it has been lately, I thought it was a good idea to be prepared with emergency supplies. Fantastic price for long shelf-life emergency food,” one Costco shopper said.

Nescafé Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee

Costco has the 14 oz jar of Nescafé Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee, House Blend is on sale for $14.69 down from $19.69. One shopper says they have been drinking this coffee since “before disco… It remains superior to every other instant coffee I’ve been offered. This is the only coffee that I drink unless I’m eating at a restaurant, or traveling.”

PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula

The PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula, 210 Soft Gels are on sale for $34.99 down from $42.99. “I have been taking this product for quite a few years. Prior to becoming a Type 1 DIABETIC, I had several torn retinas and 1 Detached Retina. Both my Retina Doctor and my Ophthalmologist recommended the Preservision Eye Vitamin. Since taking it, I have had no further retina problems. A great product!” one happy Costco shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Samsung Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Samsung 28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator ($999.99) is also part of Costco’s Spend & Save program. “This is a great working and great looking fridge! It’s very quiet and cooled very quickly. It’s in my hot garage and holding temp perfectly,” one Costco shopper shared. “The LED lights are nice and bright and I love the side by side for being able to see and reach everything. The freezer holds a lot which is the reason I chose this model. Costco delivery and installation was perfect, too.”

Colgate Total Active Prevention Toothpaste

Costco has a five-pack of Colgate Total Active Prevention Toothpaste for $12.99 down from $18.99. “Enormous Savings for families whose budgets are already overstretched,” one member said. “The Five-Pack is more than enough for at least a few months. I am thankful and grateful to Costco for allowing its clients to partake of this great savings.”

Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissue

Stock up on a 12-pack of Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissue, just $19.99 down from $24.99. Shoppers love the value and quality but more than one commented that the packaging is too bright. “These tissues are thick and soft. My only complaint is that I wish the boxes were more neutral designs,” one said.

Mercer 9-piece Dining Table Set

If you’re in the market for new dining furniture, Costco has the fan-favorite Mercer 9-piece Dining Table Set for $1,699.99 down from $2,199.99. “It is a beautiful set. I am very happy with it, and I am very particular. It looks like a much more expensive set,” one shopper said.