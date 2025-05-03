7 Menu Items Arby's Employees Swear By

All over TikTok, Instagram and Reddit, Arby's employees are sharing their favorite menu items, and some of them are pretty surprising! Founded in 1964 by two brothers in Ohio, Arby's has always specialized in roast beef, and roast beef sandwiches are the core of its business. However, the restaurant has grown beyond roast beef in the decades since opening, and now its over 3,000 locations offer almost every kind of sandwich.

While many employees are loyal to the original Classic Beef 'N Cheddar, comments online shared many tips about other sandwich options, as well as tasty sides to pair with them. And of course, we found some tasty tips and hacks to make your meal even better! Read on for the top menu items you should order on your next trip to Arby's.

Ham & Swiss Melt

Nutrition : Per item: 380 calories

Fat : 15g (5g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 1,370 mg

Carbs : 40g (2g fiber, 5g sugar),

Protein : 28g

This sandwich of thinly sliced ham and melty swiss on a sesame seed bun came in as the top favorite of the people making your sandwiches at Arby's. "Ham and swiss. Probably one of the best sandwiches Arbys ever sold, yet people hardly order it," wrote one worker. "It's incredibly underrated," wrote another.

Classic Beef 'N Cheddar

Nutrition : Per item: 450 calories

Fat : 20g (6g saturated fat, 1g trans fat)

Sodium : 1,280mg

Carbs : 45g (2g fiber, 9g sugar),

Protein : 23g

This classic sandwich is kind of a no-brainer when going to Arby's, and when one employee was asked to serve an Instagrammer her favorite meal at the restaurant, the Beef 'N Cheddar was front and center. Stacked high with beef and melty cheddar cheese on an onion roll, it's tough to go wrong with this sandwich.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Nutrition : Per item: 650 calories

Fat : 30g (9g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 1,790mg

Carbs : 59g (4g fiber, 11g sugar)

Protein : 35g

Newly back – it's been on and off the menu for years – the Chicken Cordon Bleu features a breaded chicken breast patty topped with thinly sliced smoked ham, melted Swiss cheese, and mayonnaise, served on a buttery brioche bun. "So so happy to have the chicken cordon bleu back," wrote one chicken loving worker.

Smokehouse Brisket

Nutrition : Per item: 590 calories

Fat : 29g (11g saturated fat, 1g trans fat)

Sodium : 1,190mg

Carbs : 48g (3g fiber, 13g sugar),

Protein : 35g

We would never think to give brisket at a fast food restaurant a chance, but Arby's promises its brisket is smoked for at least 13 hours, and then topped with smoked gouda cheese, crispy fried onions, bbq sauce and mayo. "Their smokehouse brisket sandwich is one of the best fast food sandwiches there is. I will die on that hill," wrote one sandwich lover.

Greek Gyro

Nutrition : Per item: 700 calories

Fat : 44g (13g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 1,370mg

Carbs : 55g(4g fiber, 6g sugar)

Protein : 23g

Arby's offers a Greek Gyro made with gyro meat, red onion, tomato, gyro sauce, and served on warm pita bread. There's also a roast beef option, and employees love them.

"I recommend the gyros or anything that comes with ranch, the parmesan peppercorn ranch is great, and I'm saying that as someone who doesn't like ranch," wrote one employee, sharing more than one favorite.

Mozzarella Sticks

Nutrition : Per serving of 4: 440 calories

Fat : 23g (9g saturated fat, 0.5g trans fat)

Sodium : 1,410mg

Carbs : 37g (2g fiber, 2.7g sugar)

Protein : 19.3g

While the chain is known for its hearty sandwiches, don't sleep on the sides, say store employees. Over on TikTok, one extremely happy looking employee shared that she orders the chain's mozzarella sticks, but instead of dipping them in marinara, she use Bronco Berry sauce, saying "10/10 best flavor combo."

Potato Cakes

Nutrition : Per serving of 3: 370 calories

Fat : 21g (3g saturated fat, 0g trans fat),

Sodium : 650mg

Carbs : 35g (4g fiber, 0g sugar)

Protein : 3g

These hash brown-like cakes of fried potatoes aren't available at every store, but made a comeback at many franchises recently, and you should order them, say staffers. "My store sells them and I personally love the potato cakes more than the fries," wrote one employee.