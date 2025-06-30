7 McDonald’s Items That Shoppers Say “Never Tasted Worse”

There are some McDonald’s items that people swear are the best thing on the planet, and others, not-so-much. While tastes vary depending on the person, and people have better luck at specific locations over others, there is a select group of customers who claim the fast food chain has gone downhill. Here are 7 McDonald’s items that shoppers say have never tasted worse.

Quarter Pounder

While one Redditor claims the quarter pounder “is the one decent burger they have because they are made fresh,” other customers maintain it isn’t as good as it used to be. “I’ve had plenty of hard as a rock quarter pounders. McDonald’s has just gone down hill,” says one person. “It’s a shame that the younger generation will never know what fresh McDonald’s tastes like.” Another chimed in: “Based on my experiences there in the last 2 years they only sell dried out rock hard quarter pounders, that’s the norm at least around here.”

French Fries

Lots of customers reminisce about the French fries of years past. “Remember their fries before they got rid of trans fats?” one says. “You will never replace those 80s fries. So good,” another agrees.

Fast-Food Chains That Use the Highest-Quality Ingredients

Big Macs

Others have been disappointed with the Big Macs. “My wife and I both got big macs the other night. Hers was mostly fine. Not enough sauce, but that would be her only complaint. Mine came with a bun so stale it crumbled in my fingers. 8 pickles. Enough sauce to drown in. And the cheese was hanging more than half off the sandwich,” one Redditor complained.

Chicken McNuggets

While some people love the chicken nuggets, others complain that the quality has declined. “Has anyone else noticed their Nuggets have become chewy and fatty? I’ll never get them again,” one person said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hamburgers

A few people haven’t been happy with the hamburgers. “The last two times I went, the food was a huge disappointment. The burger patties were incredibly salty. About an hour after eating, I had what can only be described as a sugar crash that put me in a mild coma for the rest of the afternoon. It’s not just that the food isn’t good for you, it’s that the food is actively bad for you,” one person suggested.

RELATED: The Best & Worst Fast-Food Breakfasts—Ranked!



Ice Cream

The ice cream isn’t what it used to be, some say. “The icecream machines always get stuck. Wendy’s and Carl’s Jr do not have this problem, just saying,” one Redditor says. “They dont clean them enough, or they overheat. The machines are ancient,” another said.

Fish Sandwiches

One person was revolted with the fish sandwiches. “I don’t think I can ever eat there again. Two days ago I found a long reddish brown curly hair in my fish fillet. I’m done,” one person claimed. “That’s just fish hair,” another said.