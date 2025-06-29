6 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Chicken Snack Wraps

I can’t explain it, but there is something so delicious that happens when you take a breaded chicken tender, wrap it in a warm tortilla with some lettuce and tomatoes, and a condiment of your choice, and pop it in your mouth. The concept of a snack wrap is so simple yet totally genius, which is why they are best-sellers at several fast-food restaurants. Here are 6 chains that serve the best chicken snap wraps.

McDonald’s Snack Wrap

Of course, the McDonald’s Snack Wrap, which sparked this entire movement, is on the list. The highly anticipated chicken wrapped in a tortilla dish was beloved by fans for years. However, it was discontinued in 2016. For nearly a decade, fans of the tasty treat campaigned for its return on social media. For the past few years, rumors have circulated that the chain was considering reviving the beloved wrap, with executives confirming its return late last year. The drop date has been confirmed for July 10th, and people are eagerly awaiting it.

Popeyes Chicken Wraps

Popeyes sparked the Wrap Wars when they dropped their version in June: Popeyes Chicken Wraps. I tried each of the three wraps —Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard —and was blown away by their deliciousness. The crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside chicken tenders are perfectly seasoned and complemented with fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, crunchy barrel-cured pickles, and classic mayo, which brings all the flavors together in the most perfect way. The spicy version features spicy, breaded chicken, while the honey mustard has milder strips with a sweet sauce. They are all good and just $3.99 each.

Hardee’s Spicy, Honey Mustard, and Ranch Tender Wraps

Hardee’s wants everyone to know that their version of Snack Wraps has been on the menu since January 2024. The premium, all-white meat chicken tenders are hand-dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded, and fried to a golden brown. Then, the wraps are topped with lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, drizzled with ranch, honey mustard or seasoned to perfection, and served in a warm flour tortilla. They are also a great deal, with two of your choice of Hardee’s Spicy, Honey Mustard and Ranch Tender Wraps for $5.

Our reviewer, Ferozan Mast, taste-tested a bunch of chicken wraps recently and was a fan of Jack In the Box‘s Jack Wraps. Customers are big fans. “I’ll regularly get their ultimate cheeseburger, chicken sandwiches, or Jack wraps if I need a lighter lunch,” one shared. “Jack wrap and breakfast taco are my current go to’s,” another said.

Sonic Crispy Chicken Strip Wrap

The Sonic Crispy Chicken Strip Wrap is another favorite. According to diners it is about six inches long and features a long, fried chicken tender, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. There are also variations of it, including the Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap, which features an all-white meat, crispy tender wrapped up in a soft, flour tortilla along with a creamy Southwest sauce, crunchy tortilla strips, melty cheddar cheese and creamy, white queso.

Burger King ‘s Royal Crispy Wraps

Burger King‘s Royal Crispy Wraps are “universally loved by fast-food fans for incredible taste and value,” says Mast. “The Royal Wraps are absolutely genius. Using the tortilla already from the breakfast burrito, taking half the ingredients of the Royal sandwich, putting them in the tortilla and charging half. It’s a good deal, isn’t as filling, and is a great item,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e