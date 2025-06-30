5 Taco Bell Orders That Help You Lose Weight

Fast food is typically off limits when you’re trying to drop a few pounds, but many restaurants actually have a few items on their menu that cater to a healthier crowd. Taco Bell is one of the chains you can go and order guilt-free with certain dishes because they can aid in weight loss goals.

“When you’re intentional about your choices and understand your daily calorie and protein targets, you can make fast food work with your dietary plan,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

She explains, “It’s all about balancing indulgence with intention, and making sure you’re still hitting your protein goals, regulating blood sugar, and avoiding fat-heavy, nutrient-empty meals that leave you hungry two hours later.”

If you’re heading to Taco Bell, here are five recommended orders that won’t get in the way of your wellness plans.

Cantina Power Bowl with Chicken

Nutrition : per serving 1 bowl

Calories : 530

Fat : 21g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,450 mg

Carbs : 50g (Fiber: 9g , Sugar: g)

Protein : 26g

The Cantina Power Bowl with Chicken is a smart choice that’s loaded with protein, especially if you had extra black beans as Tateossian suggests.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“This dish is high in protein, fiber-rich, and if you want, lower in refined carbs if you skip the rice,” she explains. Tateossian explains that by “pairing beans and chicken keeps blood sugar stable, supports muscle maintenance, and keeps you full longer.”

Grilled Chicken Soft Taco Fresco Style

​​

Nutrition : per serving 1 taco

Calories : 150

Fat : 4g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 18g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: g)

Protein : 12 g

The Grilled Chicken Soft Taco Fresco Style is a great source of protein and a Taco Bell item Tateossian approves of.

“It’s simple, moderate in calories, and lower in fat and sodium when ordered fresco style (swapping sauces/cheese for fresh pico). Get two and pair with a side salad or protein-rich snack later in the day.”

Bean Burrito Fresco Style

Nutrition : per serving 1 burrito

Calories : 350

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 1,040 mg

Carbs : 55g (Fiber: 9g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 13g

The Bean Burrito Fresco Style is another healthy option Tateossian suggests because “beans offer plant-based protein and fiber and the fresco style cuts excess cheese and sauces, meaning it’s lower in calories”. Plus, it has a good amount of protein.

If you’re watching your portion size, Tateossian says to cut the burrito in half, eat with veggies and get two meals out of it since it’s so “big.”

Veggie Power Bowl

Nutrition : per serving 1 bowl

Calories : 420

Fat : 20g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 870mg

Carbs : 47g (Fiber: 11g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 12g

The Veggie Power Bowl is a plant-based option that aids in weight loss without compromising on flavor.

“Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guac deliver fiber and good fats,” Tateossian notes. “However, sour cream and cheese can spike calories, so decide what is best for you – skip or ask for light portions.”

Crunchy Beef Taco

Nutrition : per serving 1 taco

Calories : 170

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 13g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 8 g

For meat eaters the Crunchy Beef Taco is a great option, especially when paired with a side of black beans for extra protein, Tateossian says.

“The Crunchy Beef Taco is a classic Taco Bell order that gives a protein fix without overdoing it, and beans add slow-digesting carbs, she says. “Pair it with a side of black beans (about 50 calories, 4g of protein), eat slowly, and check in with hunger before ordering more.”