7 Domino’s Pizzas Ranked Worst to Best

Domino’s is easily the most popular pizza in America (and around the world), dominating the pizza market and consistently ranking high for taste, consistency, and value for money. The Domino’s menu covers all the essential pizza bases with some special offerings (I recently tried the new Parmesan Stuffed Crust and let me tell you it’s fantastic). But which pizzas are truly the best of the best? I analyzed several social media threads and posts, including ones where current and former Domino’s employees share their opinions. Here are seven Domino’s pizzas ranked from “not worth the calories” to “best pizza ever”.

Hawaiian BBQ

Pineapple pizza is contentious but clearly people are buying them or it wouldn’t be on the menu, right? Either way, the Hawaiian BBQ pizza comes in at number 7, with one Redditor saying: “The worst is the Hawaiian BBQ, I can say with full and utmost confidence, despite it being popular.” Another said, “Worst: Hawaiian. This is pure bias though, since I’m a cheese addict and hate pineapples and bacon.” Fair enough.

Meatzza

The Domino’s Meatzza comes in at number 6, with fans appreciating the pizza but not raving about it. It makes several lists but doesn’t really come near the top. Clearly it’s a safe, albeit slightly boring, choice. On a personal note I’m someone who needs at least one type of vegetable on a pizza, so this wouldn’t do it for me.

9 Unhealthiest Frozen Pizzas on Grocery Shelves

Extravaganzza

The Extravaganzza pizza comes in at number 5, with customers praising the value for money—when it’s made correctly. “Veggie, Hawaiian and Extrav would be higher but often aren’t cooked enough especially if the oven tender is pulling stuff early,” one Redditor explained. So that’s why some pizzas are almost soggy…

Philly Cheese Steak

The Philly Cheese Steak pizza is a truly polarizing issue—some people like the pizza, but the ones who don’t really don’t. “As a Domino’s employee the Philly steak looks and feels and smells disgusting, I refuse to eat anything Philly,” one Redditor said. “I plan on trying the Philly…so many varying opinions on it,” another commented.

Ultimate Pepperoni

Hitting the very respectable number 3 spot is the Domino’s Ultimate Pepperoni, a popular mainstream choice of pizza. “Just a customer, but the Ultimate Pepperoni with jalapeños added is pretty great. During the half off deal it’s pretty reasonable, too,” one fan shared.

Buffalo Chicken

With a very strong showing at number 2, the Domino’s Buffalo Chicken is a firm fan-favorite pie. “The buffalo chicken pizza is amazing 🤩 it’s spicy, but not intolerable. Ranch cups are definitely tasty, but everyone has their own flavor preferences,” one Redditor said. “Buffalo pan well done, probably the best pizza we got,” another recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Most Overpriced Pizza Chains in America

Wisconsin 6-Cheese

And the winner is… the Domino’s Wisconsin 6-Cheese pizza, raved about by employees and customers alike. “It’s one of my favorite specialties, and I think it works really well with all crusts. Getting garlic parm sauce over the regular is the upgrade IMO,” one fan said. “The 6 cheese with the garlic parm sauce is so good,” another agreed.