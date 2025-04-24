Arby's Just Dropped Two Wild New BBQ Sandwiches

No, it's not your imagination: Everyone is going swicy (sweet-meets-spicy) in 2025. From Blue Diamond Mike's Hot Honey almonds to Chipotle's latest honey chicken protein (which you can read about in my review!), it is undoubtedly the hottest food trend of the year. This week, Arby's announced that it is jumping on the swicy bandwagon by introducing two new sandwiches to the menu with the help of Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer and their new lifestyle brand AC Barbeque.

One Is Pork and the Other Beef

Arby's and AC Barbeque collaborated on two sandwiches that taste like a professional pitmaster concocted them. One is a 13-hour hickory-smoked beef, and the other is a 6-hour smoked pork; both sound delicious and perfect for the summer season.

Quarter Pound Brisket Sandwich

The first sandwich, a quarter-pound brisket, is made with a 13-hour slow-smoked brisket. "With a melt-in-your-mouth tenderness and a savory, smoky profile that's hard to beat, this sandwich is topped with the same sweet, garlicky-dill pickles and served on a toasted sesame seed bun for that perfect balance of flavors," Arby's explains.

Quarter Pound Pulled Pork Sandwich

The next sandwich is pulled pork, smoked for six hours over hickory wood, "creating a delicious fusion of chunky bark pieces and juicy, smoky shreds of pork," Arby's says. Then, it is topped with sweet, garlicky-dill pickles and served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Cedric's Sweet Bussin Brown Sugar Sauce

The sandwiches are designed to be paired with two new sauces from Anthony and Cedric's line. The first is Cedric's Sweet Bussin Brown Sugar Sauce, a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce made with slow-cooked brown sugar, "creating malt and caramel flavors that blend perfectly with the rich, meaty sandwiches," says Arby's.

Anthony's Spicy Chipotle Smoke Sauce

The other sauce is Anthony's Spicy Chipotle Smoke Sauce, which turns up the heat with chipotle peppers, "offering a smoky and spicy kick that perfectly complements the smoky meat. Its complex and aromatic flavors make it a perfect pairing for both the pulled pork and brisket," Arby's says.

Get Them April 28

Are you ready to try the new swicy additions to the Arby's men? Both sandwiches and sauces will be available at participating Arby's locations nationwide, starting at $5.99 on April 28.