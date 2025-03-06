I Tried Chipotle's New Honey Chicken and I'm Never Going Back

My kids are obsessed with Chipotle, so we eat there at the very minimum of once a week. I've tried every protein option on the menu, and I don't dislike one. However, because the menu is so limited, I appreciate the Mexican fast food brand introducing something new. One of the best things about being a food writer? I get to taste things before everyone else. Recently, I got to sample the latest protein from Chipotle, and I can personally vouch that it's their tastiest meat ever.

It's undeniable that "swicy" is one of the most prominent food trends of the moment. So when I learned that the secret new menu item was Chipotle Honey Chicken, I wasn't shocked. However, I was pleasantly surprised when I tasted it and experienced the sweet-meets-spicy with a touch of smoky deliciousness.

Honey Chicken is made with fresh chicken "hot off the grill, seasoned with savory Mexican spices in a marinade of seared, smoked chipotle peppers," the restaurant reveals. While it's definitely got a kick, the honey and chipotle balances out the heat perfectly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I was sent the new menu item in the two forms. The first was my favorite Chiptole order, which happens to be a bowl with white rice, pinto beans, fajita veggies, corn, lettuce, light cheese, and pico. The second was a quesadilla filled with just cheese and the Honey Chicken. The bowl was great, but the quesadilla epically did the chicken justice. It also came with a side of honey vinaigrette, a tangy and refreshing companion, adding an extra layer to the already satisfying palate.

If you live in Nashville or Sacramento, you may have already tried Honey Chicken. It was available as a limited-time offering in a market-wide test, which it passed with flying flavors.

"Chipotle Honey Chicken was our top performing limited time offer in test markets and we're excited for guests to taste this bold, new protein with their go-to order," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer said in a press release. "The delicate balance of heat and a touch of sweet pairs perfectly with our real ingredients prepared fresh every day.

Chipotle Honey Chicken is available exclusively to Chipotle Rewards members on March 6. Starting March 7, guests in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany can order via in-restaurant and online for a limited time.

While you can order the protein in your usual go-to Chipotle order, there is also going to be a "Most Popular Chipotle Honey Chicken Bowl" on the app, which comes with white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese, and lettuce.