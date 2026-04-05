5 Chain Restaurants Serving Award-Winning Beef Brisket

Discover five chain restaurants serving nationally recognized beef brisket.

Many claim to have the best barbecue in town, but don’t have the awards and recognition to show for it. Pit masters all over the US work to create their own sauces, rubs, and have their own cooking methods. While there are many good barbecue spots around the country, these five chains are known for their award winning, nationally recognized beef brisket with a loyal following of barbecue fans.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque serves delicious barbecue to their diners, and they have the awards to back it up. “When we opened the first City Barbeque in 1999, the star of the menu was our national award–winning brisket… and when we say “national award,” we mean “first place in the American Royal World Series of Barbeque Invitational,” according to their website.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse was recognized for having some of the best brisket a chain could have by none other than us; Eat This, Not That! Their Signature Angus Brisket is wet aged for about a month after being covered with their 4R Brisket Rub and smoked for 18 hours.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q is a well-known chain in the southwest that has made a name for themselves due to their quality smoked meats. “What’s great about their brisket is that it’s true Texas texture,” Brian Gunterman of DDR BBQ Supply said, as reported by My San Antonio. “The cracking of the bark, the smoke ring is deep, and each cut is in its place without parching. You taste oak, not gimmicks.”

Mission BBQ

At Mission BBQ, they’re often mentioned in various rankings of the best barbecue, and have made quite a name for themselves in the industry. “We’re humbled by this recognition from Chowhound & have been named one of 7 Popular Chain Restaurants With The Best Brisket! We’re thankful for the opportunity to Serve Our Customers. We’re proud of our teammates, they are the Shining STARS of MISSION BBQ,” Mission BBQ said on X.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s is another that often comes up in conversation, making some of the best brisket out there. “Over 700 awards and counting,” the company’s website confirms. “Famous” Dave Anderson has earned over 700 awards and has since become an authority in the BBQ world. It’s no wonder Famous Dave’s is often called “America’s Best BBQ.” They even have some fun with their brisket, creating appetizers like the smoked brisket eggrolls.